    Wan-Ifra reveals 18 publishers for Table Stakes Europe Programme's fifth edition

    29 Dec 2023
    The 18 publishers participating in the fifth edition of the Table Stakes Europe programme have been revealed by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra).
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    These publishers will now be part of a community of more than 80 organisations from 20 countries, including over 400 individual participants who have taken part in the previous editions and are ambassadors of this transformational methodology.

    The upcoming iteration of Table Stakes Europe, a collaboration between Wan-Ifra and Google, will once again be spearheaded by Doug Smith, the architect of Table Stakes.

    Assisting him will be a team of seasoned coaches, including Valérie Arnould, Alexandra Borchardt, Pepe Cerezo, Lyndsey Jones, and Stéphane Mayoux. Additionally, topic experts and fellow publishers from various parts of the world will contribute to the programme, offering guidance to teams as they navigate their challenges.

    In this edition, each participating publisher has assembled a multidisciplinary team for a 10-month programme. These teams will undertake specific change management initiatives aimed at addressing significant, self-identified challenges in their digital transformation journey.

    One key focus in 2024 will be on diversifying revenue streams under the topic of Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

    Another field of activity will be the use of AI across the company, especially in the newsroom. Table Stakes builds digital growth by embracing new digital platforms and enhancing engagement with audiences to better serve communities.

    News organisations participating in Table Stakes Europe 2024:

    • AUSTRIA: KURIER
    • DENMARK: Det Nordjyske Mediehus
    • FINLAND: Karjalainen
    • FRANCE: La Provence | Mediapart
    • GERMANY: Aschendorff Medien GmbH & Co. KG | Freie Presse Mediengruppe | Hamburger Abendblatt / Funke Medien | Rheinische Post Mediengruppe | Süddeutsche Zeitung | Zeitungsverlag Neue Westfälische
    • ICELAND: Árvakur hf.
    • IRELAND: The Irish Times
    • MALTA: Times of Malta
    • POLAND: Gremi Media (Rzeczpospolita)
    • SPAIN: Diari ARA | El Nacional
    • SWEDEN: NWT Media
