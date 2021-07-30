Bonolo 'Bee Sting' Molosiwa is the latest personality to join Kaya 959

Kaya 959 has announced Bonolo 'Bee Sting' Molosiwa as the latest personality to join the station's new weekend lineup. She will present The Hive on Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm to 9pm.
Molosiwa is no stranger to the microphone. Best known as a successful recording artist, she has until now also held down a successful radio show in the North West. How does she feel about the move to Gauteng’s Kaya 959?
“This is an opportunity of a lifetime,” says Molosiwa. “I’ve been a fan of Kaya 959 for a long time. Their weekend sound is iconic and I’m feeling so blessed to be a part of it.”
Kaya 959 has recently added several fresh voices to their new weekend lineup, including MaBlerh, Kgomotso Meso, Andy Maqondwana and DJ Keyez, as well as radio stalwart Sammy T.
“Kaya 959 is the destination for listeners looking to enjoy the best weekend music mix,” says commercial programming manager Maekanya Morotoba. “Adding Bonolo to our lineup is part of the on-going focus to keep Kaya 959 the market leader.”
Over recent months Kaya 959 has also introduced a new morning show with Thomas and Skhumba, more focus on talk programming at night with the addition of Point of View with Phemelo Motene and an extra hour with Gugulethu Mfuphi on her award-winning show Kaya Biz.
More about Molosiwa:
Bonolo ‘Bee Sting’ Molosiwa is a South African singer who was the 11th-placed contestant on the reality show M-Net Idols III, in 2005.
She was born and raised in the capital of the North West Province, Mahikeng. As an Afro-jazz singer she has shared the stage with Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya, Thandiswa Mazwai, Amanda Black as well as the late Busi Mhlongo, Thandi Klaasen, Sipho Gumede, Sibongile Khumalo to name but a few.
Bonolo Molosiwa aka ‘Bee Sting’ co-wrote and recorded the song “Tselatshweu” on KB Motsilanyane’s album El Musica, collaborated with HHP, Speedy and Ishmael on the album Mafikeng and worked with various house DJ’s including DJ Clock.
In 2015, she released her debut album Platinum Product, recorded with a six-piece live band.
Her bubbly personality is infectious, and she radiates a positive energy effortlessly to all those close to her.
More about Kaya 959:
From the heart of Gauteng wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms. At the core of their listening experience is a variety of familiar songs that they love including soul and R&B, kwaito, jazz, chart-toppers and old school jams. We bring them news that is relevant and conversations that inspire. Our presenters may be big names, but out of the speakers they are just the friend from around the corner. They are authentic and relatable. They engage with listeners on topics that affect their everyday life. Kaya 959 is committed to ensuring that we portray a true representation of our listeners’ richness, depth, and diversity. On the Street. On the Air.
