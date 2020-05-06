Introducing the new kids on the block

Over the last 14 years, Gagasi FM has constantly recruited, nurtured and groomed young talent. This year, the number one regional commercial station's new lineup continues to build on this legacy, which seeks to make the industry accessible to young talent.

az.oc.599isagag@sinakeluhk

az.oc.599isagag@ikistn

Gagasi FM has, once again, identified two talented young people to take over the trainee slots. Harrison Mkhize and Luyanda Khambule have both joined Gagasi FM, as of 1 May 2020 and they are extremely excited to add their flavour into the thriving radio station.Harrison Mkhize is a 24-year-old, who describes himself as being a principle-centred and purpose-driven individual. He is a creative, a vocalist, an aspiring actor and radio presenter. He is also a master’s student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal as well as an educator at Malvern Primary School. His radio career began at the Durban University of Technology on Radio DUT during 2015 and 2016. Mkhize has tried his hand in a few other aspects of the media industry includingand various other presenter searches. “I have auditioned for television shows over the last six years and I am looking forward to being on-air again with Gagasi FM,” said Mkhize. Mkhize’s new show is on Saturdays and Sundays between 1am and 4am.Luyanda Khambule is a 29-year-old, who studied analytical chemistry at the Durban University of Technology. “I fell in love with the radio while I was in primary school but I didn't quite have the confidence to pursue it. Campus radio was when I took a chance on myself. That was the best decision I have ever made and I haven't looked back since,” said Khambule. Her radio career started at Kasie FM based in Johannesburg. Khambule is going to be hosting her show on Saturday between 4am and 7am and on Sundays between 4am and 6am. When asked about what listeners can expect, Khambule said: “I'm bringing my love for good music and great conversation. I want to be relatable and talk about everyday issues in a light and fun manner. Allowing everyone to come as they are, to share views no matter how different. Listeners can look forward to the girl next door who’s going to get their weekend started and leave them in a better mood.”Catering to the upwardly mobile consumer indeed requires being on the pulse of what is current and relevant, this is why recruiting fresh talent is important. The station has been successful in identifying the combos that communicate and Harrison Mkhize and Luyanda Khambule are a demonstration of such.Stay tuned to Gagasi FM via the Gagasi FM App available on Google Play and iOS for download for a uniquely KZN experience.For further information, please contact:Senior Executive: Marketing, PR and Stakeholder ManagementTel: 031 584 5300Cell: 083 792 5737Email:PR and Trade Marketing OfficerTel: 031 584 5300Cell: 081 411 0832Email: