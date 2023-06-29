YouthMonth: Be expressive, don't limit yourself - Tsholo Maluleke

Maluleke, an associate with Adams and Adams, remains grateful for the people who have helped her get where she is today – and isn’t afraid to say it. Here she expresses her appreciation for the youth of 1976, the opportunities their fight has afforded her, while acknowledging the difference in the challenges the youth of today face.
I went into law after a certain Mr Peet Grobbelaar (Grutter & Grobbelaar Attorneys) employed me to work in his office as a receptionist (this is after I had spilled red wine all over his white t-shirt). The firm was very small but the work (land claims) piqued my interest and how Mr Grobbelaar conducted himself, the interest he had in protecting his client’s rights etc and as they say, the rest is history!
The fact that due to the events of 16 June 1976, I was afforded an inclusive education, despite my background. Today, I am a proud attorney because of the youth of ’76, amongst other factors.
The right to freedom of expression. It is amazing how the ability to express yourself can actually take you and/or others from strength to strength and height to height.
I still think that one’s freedom to express themselves is their greatest liberty. So much can be done if more of us were expressive enough and not limited to what society and/or public authorities limits us to.
We have the privilege to study and become professionals but for many of us, this does not come with the ideal that we always imagine. The world of young professionals has become competitive and leads to young people having to experience a lot of mental health issues and therefore, we become so burnt out and/or worn out before we are even halfway to retirement.
Yet, it is my view that the older generation did not experience the level of competitiveness as we do today and yes, there are many opportunities, but they come with their baggage. I mean, how do you explain to your mom/dad, who has had to sell vegetables to take you to school, that you are experiencing a burn-out, when you work in an air-conditioned office and getting reasonable income?
Never sell out to the highest bidder because you may sell your soul!