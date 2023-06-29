YouthMonth: Be expressive, don't limit yourself - Tsholo Maluleke

In this Youth Month feature, Tsholo Maluleke reminds us of the power of freedom of expression, and to use it to keep growing.

Tsholo Maluleke, associate at Adams and Adams | Image source: LinkedIn

Maluleke, an associate with Adams and Adams, remains grateful for the people who have helped her get where she is today – and isn’t afraid to say it. Here she expresses her appreciation for the youth of 1976, the opportunities their fight has afforded her, while acknowledging the difference in the challenges the youth of today face.

Tell us a bit about yourself and why you decided to get into law?

I went into law after a certain Mr Peet Grobbelaar (Grutter & Grobbelaar Attorneys) employed me to work in his office as a receptionist (this is after I had spilled red wine all over his white t-shirt). The firm was very small but the work (land claims) piqued my interest and how Mr Grobbelaar conducted himself, the interest he had in protecting his client’s rights etc and as they say, the rest is history!

What is the significance of Youth Day to you, as a young attorney?

The fact that due to the events of 16 June 1976, I was afforded an inclusive education, despite my background. Today, I am a proud attorney because of the youth of ’76, amongst other factors.

What do you feel is the most important right young people have today?

The right to freedom of expression. It is amazing how the ability to express yourself can actually take you and/or others from strength to strength and height to height.

What is one of the liberties you are grateful for today that weren't available to, or were hard-won by earlier generations?

I still think that one’s freedom to express themselves is their greatest liberty. So much can be done if more of us were expressive enough and not limited to what society and/or public authorities limits us to.

Older generations often comment that the youth today "have it easy", but it's not necessarily true. What are some of the challenges youth are currently experiencing that other generations may not understand?

We have the privilege to study and become professionals but for many of us, this does not come with the ideal that we always imagine. The world of young professionals has become competitive and leads to young people having to experience a lot of mental health issues and therefore, we become so burnt out and/or worn out before we are even halfway to retirement.

Yet, it is my view that the older generation did not experience the level of competitiveness as we do today and yes, there are many opportunities, but they come with their baggage. I mean, how do you explain to your mom/dad, who has had to sell vegetables to take you to school, that you are experiencing a burn-out, when you work in an air-conditioned office and getting reasonable income?

Share one piece of advice given to you by an elder...

Never sell out to the highest bidder because you may sell your soul!