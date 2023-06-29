Industries

Amazon and City of Cape Town secure legal win against OCA

29 Jun 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
The City of Cape Town has agreed to a settlement offer from the Observatory Civil Association (OCA) to fully end all legal proceedings regarding the River Club development issue. As part of the settlement, the OCA will provide a financial contribution towards the City's legal expenses.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The development which is expected to house Amazon's new African headquarters, was opposed by the OCA and Tauriq Jenkins who claimed that the site chosen for the project was of great historical value to First Nations people.

“The City is pleased with this outcome and the clear message it conveys - that the City will always vigorously defend planning decisions taken correctly, and will act to protect Cape Town’s reputation as a leading global investment destination," said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Mamongae Mahlare, Takealot Group CEO. Source: Takealot
Takealot Group to extend reach in towns and townships

By 4 Nov 2022

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Appeal denied the Observatory Civil Association (OCA) permission to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s order dismissing the OCA’s application to interdict the River Club development. According to the City, the development will now proceed based on the conditions of its planning approval, along with the major economic, environmental and heritage benefits for Cape Town and its residents.

According to the City these are the benefits of the River Club development:

  • Rehabilitating a portion of the Liesbeek River
  • Creating high-quality green open space
  • Establishing heritage infrastructure in partnership with First Nations groups
  • Creating more than 5,200 construction jobs and approximately 19,000 employment opportunities
  • Establishing public transport infrastructure
  • Injecting R4,5b of direct investment into the local economy; and
  • Delivering new residential accommodation, including affordable housing
Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: court, legal, headquarters, Karabo Ledwaba



