Great news: The Registry has dropped the renewal price on .africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown domains to R90* p/y

as the annual renewal prices for these domains are currently R270 and R340 respectively.Thedomains make it possible for companies to build a domain name strategy for their business without breaking any budgets.If there was yet another excellent reason toat only R3.00* a domain in The Great Domains Rush – this is it.If you have your eye on registering adomain you can register it for onlyfromFor the newcomers to our newsletter, in March 2022, Domains.co.za announced that we have reserved all available, matchingfor our currentcustomers.This means if you have awith us you can register the available domain name equivalent inanddomains for onlyeach......and now going forward you’ll be able to renew these matching domains atR90.00 p/y., The Great Domains Rush has also been extended until midnight on Log on to the Domains.co.za control panel to view the availablewe reserved for your domain name/s. Select the options you would like to register and complete the online process.If the equivalent in a specifichas already been registered by someone else, it will not be available and will therefore not display on screen as being available.