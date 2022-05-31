Great news: The Registry has dropped the renewal price on .africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown domains to R90* p/y

This is a massive saving
as the annual renewal prices for these domains are currently R270 and R340 respectively.
The annual renewal reduction of africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown
domains make it possible for companies to build a domain name strategy for their business without breaking any budgets.
If there was yet another excellent reason to stake your claim
at only R3.00* a domain in The Great Domains Rush
– this is it.But wait, there’s more...
If you have your eye on registering a new .africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown
domain you can register it for only R90.00*
from 1 July 2022
. What is The Great Domains Rush?
For the newcomers to our newsletter, in March 2022, Domains.co.za announced that we have reserved all available, matching africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown
for our current .co.za
customers.
This means if you have a .co.za
with us you can register the available domain name equivalent in .africa, .joburg, .capetown
and .durban
domains for only R3.00*
each...
...and now going forward you’ll be able to renew these matching domains at only
R90.00 p/y. Added to this fantastic news
, The Great Domains Rush has also been extended until midnight on 30 September 2022
. Stake your claim now! How to register your matching (if available) .africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown Log on
to the Domains.co.za control panel to view the available .africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown
we reserved for your domain name/s. Select the options you would like to register and complete the online process.
If the equivalent in a specific Geo-TLD
has already been registered by someone else, it will not be available and will therefore not display on screen as being available. Log on here. Register now! *Terms and conditions apply. Premium domains, reserved domains, trademarked domains, or domains that have already been registered do not qualify for this offer! The Great Domains Rush ends on 30 September 2022 at midnight. All reserved Geo-TLDs that have not been registered at this point in time will then be made available to the general public. All new .africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown domain registrations will cost R90.00 from 1 July 2022.