Zee Content Sales offers power-packed dramas, web originals, films and co-production opportunities at MIP Africa 2022

Bringing premium Indian series and blockbuster movies in multiple languages to sub-Saharan Africa!

Zee Content Sales, a licensing and syndication arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (Zeel), today announced the content showcase for MIP Africa 2022. From giving India its first private satellite TV channel in 1992 to reaching 1.3 billion viewers around the world through linear and digital platforms, Zee, today, is the destination of choice for global entertainment, with an integrated team creating and serving extraordinary content.

Zee Content Sales is the powerhouse of one of the largest libraries of creative and broadcasting entertainment content in the world and boasts a repertoire of 3,00,000+ hours of premium entertainment and 5000+ movie titles. It offers a wide array of shows in multiple languages including English, Hausa, Zulu, French, Amaharic, Oromo, and Hindi covering several genres: romance, thriller, comedy, action, family, period dramas, movies reality, and lifestyle. Zee Entertainment is a trailblazer in Africa reputed for its Afro-Indian initiatives in drama and dance reality shows.

Ashok Namboodiri, chief business officer, International Business at Zeel, says: “We are extremely thrilled to meet and interact with our clients in person at MIP Africa, the first on-ground content market in Africa after a gap of almost three years. Africa is a key market for us both in terms of content consumption and content creation, we are bringing in fresh titles and new storylines adapted to changing times to suit a varied audience. Zee offers content opportunities that transcend all geographies and ideologies, making it a truly universal, entertainment content company.”

Somnath Malakar, the CEO of Zee Entertainment in sub-Saharan Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, says: “Over the past several years, Zee has enjoyed immense popularity and there has been a great demand for our content in Africa. To fulfill the expectations of our audiences, Zee will be showcasing exclusive titles and the best of the best dramas, films, and our latest and original web series at MIP Africa 2022”

Be it heart-touching family dramas like Twist of Fate, a series that encourages re-writing your own destiny in love; These Streets, which beautifully depicts how a childhood love can stand the trials of time; Zindagi Ki Mehek, a series that is a perfect blend of love, faith and relationships and Raaja Betaa, a series exemplifying the love of family in a contemporary world… or movies such as the rib-tickling comedy Good Newz that will have you in stitches and the high-octane action movie Antim where the power of truth surpasses all in a world of lies and deceit. But wait… there’s more at MIP Africa. We also have web series Abhay, in which a smart cop must outsmart psychopath killers and meet the ever-charming Siddharth in Jamai 2.0… and to top it off, we have the home-grown Afro-Indian local dance production called Dance Africa Dance, which has been nominated for a Safta award in South Africa.

