Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Algoa FMTBWAThirst Bar ServicesBusiness and Arts South AfricaKena OutdoorDentsuGrey AfricaNew MediaSocial PlacesHoward AudioIrvine PartnersJacaranda FMAFDAKantarxneeloEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Freedom News South Africa

Menu

ACA Celebrating Diversity

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

Visit Special Section

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Sanef calls for arrest of parties threatening SABC's Lesedi FM journalists

13 Dec 2021
Following the SABC's Lesedi FM journalists' lives being threaten for covering the local government elections in the Free State Province, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has called on law-enforcement agencies to investigate and arrest the responsible parties.
Source: © macor
Source: © macor 123rf

The criminals have accused the Lesedi FM news team of being responsible for the ANC’s defeat at the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality and Metsimaholo Local Municipality.

Lesedi FM News Current Affairs senior producer, Dimakatso Motsoeneng, received death threats including unprintable violence against her children, with her colleagues, Palesa Chubisi and Lahliwe Matsoso, receiving similar threats.

Dangerous hot spots


“The attacks are particularly harsh on women journalists with additional risks that range from sexual harassment, cyber-harassment to rape threats and even murder threats,” says Sanef.

“We also believe that these attacks show disregard for the important role that journalists play in bringing news to the people, especially during this election period,” it adds.

Anyone with a complaint about a story or broadcast should submit this to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) or the Press Council where it would be fairly and independently adjudicated.

“We remain concerned about the impact of these attacks on the media’s ability to represent all voices in storytelling and ensuring that all voices are heard.

“Many areas in the country are increasingly becoming dangerous hot spots to report from as several reporting crews have been robbed and attacked,” adds Sanef.

A threat to media freedom


Sanef believes that the safety of journalists is intertwined with the general safety and wellbeing of communities whose stories they are out to cover.

“Lack of safety compromises the working environment of journalists as well as their livelihoods. It also threatens media freedom.

“These attacks place enormous physical and emotional burdens on journalists who are already exposed to severe constraints under a deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Without journalists focusing on the plight of communities, local government stories will go unreported,” states the forum.

Source: © SABC
Sanef and the CFE fight SABC's closed door hearing of Magopeni

7 Dec 2021


SABC attack


SANEF believes that the ANC should also do its own investigation and distance itself from these criminals using the governing party's name.

“The party should also rein in its leaders who have publicly attacked the SABC as such behaviour encourages cyberbullying by party members and their followers, particularly on social media,” says Sanef.

The incident comes on the back of Transport Minister and ANC’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula’s, attack on the SABC for its coverage of the November elections.

Mbalula, who claimed the SABC never showed the good side of the ANC by focusing on poor service delivery, not only blamed the public broadcaster for the ANC’s dismal performance at the polls but he also singled out and attacked SABC editor-in-chief & group executive: SABC News & Current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni.

Mogopeni is facing a disciplinary hearing for negligence and bringing the SABC into disrepute after the broadcaster ran an episode of its investigative programme Special Assignment in contravention of a court order.

Since then Magopeni has lodged a grievance against the SABC. It has been reported that SABC board chair, Bongomusa Makhathini, wants a Sanef-linked board member, Mary Papayya, to recuse herself before he answers questions related to the grievance.

Sanef is a non-profit organisation whose members are editors, senior journalists and journalism trainers from all areas of the South African media.
NextOptions
Read more: SABC, SANEF, Media freedom, journalists, South African National Editors Forum, South Africa

Related

Razia Pillay, new IAB SA CEO
Razia Pillay appointed new IAB SA CEO9 Dec 2021
Source: supplied
#DonateYourVoice campaign encourages breaking the silence on GBV8 Dec 2021
Source: © SABC
Sanef and the CFE fight SABC's closed door hearing of Magopeni7 Dec 2021
Source: supplied
#YearOnTikTok 2021 unveils in SA7 Dec 2021
Source: © rawpixel
Social media: an opportunity for governments to engage their citizens3 Dec 2021
Aaron Daniel Mminele
Former SARB DG appointed Alexander Forbes board chair3 Dec 2021
Source: © One Cub 2019 One CLub ADC Awards
2 Saffers named ADC 101st Annual Awards jury members1 Dec 2021
Source: © rawpixel
Walt Disney Company Africa & MultiChoice Group sign multi-year distribution deal1 Dec 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz