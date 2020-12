Textile Exchange's Benchmark programme to cover nature impacts for the first time

Created in partnership with Conservation International and The Biodiversity Consultancy, with support from corporate partner Sappi, the Biodiversity Benchmark provides a roadmap for companies to understand their impacts on nature and to deliver positive outcomes.

If you are a company, register for the Biodiversity Benchmark and join our Introduction to the Biodiversity Benchmark (webinar date to be confirmed) with Textile Exchange, The Biodiversity Consultancy and Conservation International.



Visit the Biodiversity Benchmark website and download the Biodiversity Benchmark Guides

Survey Guide (provides detailed support for completing the benchmark)

Companion Guide (material-specific information to help build the bridge between a materials strategy and important biodiversity considerations).



Textile Exchange’s Corporate Fiber and Materials Benchmark (CFMB) programme is launching a new tool to help the fashion and textile industry take urgent action on biodiversity. The Biodiversity Benchmark, developed in partnership with The Biodiversity Consultancy, Conservation International and kindly supported by Sappi, will enable companies to understand their impacts and dependencies on nature, chart a pathway to delivering positive biodiversity outcomes, and benchmark their progress.Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, forest fires and increasing evidence of continued dramatic species loss, the importance of biodiversity has never been so clear. At the beginning of 2020, the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report named biodiversity loss as one of the top five risks facing society.The CFMB has tracked corporate fibre and materials sourcing practices since its launch five years ago, mobilising the fashion and textile industry to accelerate the uptake of preferred materials such as organic cotton, recycled polyester and preferred manmade cellulosics. The programme is the largest peer-to-peer benchmarking exercise in the sector, with around 200 participating brands and retailers including Gucci, H&M Group, Norrøna, Patagonia, Tchibo and The North Face. In 2020, the CFMB is open to suppliers and manufacturers for the first time, and over 20 leading textile companies – including Birla Cellulose, Part of the Aditya Birla Group, Lenzing, The Schneider Group, Sulochana and World Textile Sourcing (WTS) – are stepping up to take part.said Liesl Truscott, director of European and Materials Strategy, Textile Exchange.The CFMB’s inclusion of biodiversity comes as 77 political global leaders committed to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 at the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity in September, and over one thousand companies signed up to the Business for Nature Coalition Textile Exchange CEO, La Rhea Pepper, commented:The Biodiversity Benchmark was co-created by Textile Exchange with The Biodiversity Consultancy, technical and policy specialists in biodiversity and ecosystem services and Conservation International, a global nonprofit working to protect nature. Generous support was also provided by biobased materials provider Sappi, as a corporate partner.The Biodiversity Consultancy’s chief executive, Dr Helen Temple, said:Conservation International’s senior advisor on resilient supply chains, Dr Helen Crowley, commented:The Biodiversity Benchmark was developed with the support of a multi-stakeholder advisory group, involving over 30 biodiversity experts, NGOs and representatives from across the fashion and textile industry.Krelyne Andrew, head of sustainability at Sappi Verve, said:Eva von Alvensleben, executive director of the Fashion Pact, said:Erin Billman, executive director of the Science Based Targets Network, commented:Dr Katrina ole-MoiYoi, sustainable sourcing specialist at Kering, said:Scott Leonard, Indigenous co-founder, said:The Biodiversity Benchmark is launching in beta this year, collaboratively developed by an advisory group. The survey will be open from 1 December 2020 to 31 January 2021. All interested companies are eligible, and it is free to join. For companies participating in the Material Change Index , the signature product of the Corporate Fiber and Materials Benchmark (CFMB) programme access to the survey will be via their existing company portal. New companies can register here or contact one of the team at gro.egnahcxeelitxet@bmfc Getting started: Textile Exchange is a global nonprofit that creates leaders in the sustainable fiber and materials industry. The organisation develops, manages and promotes a suite of leading industry standards as well as collects and publishes vital industry data and insights that enable brands and retailers to measure, manage, and track their use of preferred fibre and materials.With a membership that represents leading brands, retailers and suppliers, Textile Exchange has, for years, been positively impacting climate through accelerating the use of preferred fibers across the global textile industry and is now making it an imperative goal through its 2030 Strategy: Climate+ . Under the Climate+ strategic direction, Textile Exchange will be the driving force for urgent climate action with a goal of 45% reduced CO² emissions from textile fiber and material production by 2030.To learn more about Textile Exchange, visit TextileExchange.org . Follow us on Twitter at @TextileExchange The Biodiversity Consultancy works with sector-leading clients to integrate nature into business decision-making and build sustainable pathways to positive environmental outcomes. Through our strategic, technical and policy expertise, we guide clients in the fashion and textile sector through biodiversity risk and develop project- and corporate-level biodiversity strategies, risk screening programmes, value chain footprinting and resilient management plans. Our science-based, pragmatic approach delivers robust solutions to complex biodiversity challenges such as achieving net gain for biodiversity, creating science-based targets for nature, developing biodiversity offsets, metrics and indicators and discovering opportunities to go nature positive. Conservation International works to spotlight and secure the critical benefits that nature provides to humanity. Building upon a strong foundation of science, partnership and field demonstration, Conservation International’s mission is to empower societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature, our global biodiversity, for the well-being of humanity.