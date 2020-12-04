Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

TFG launches Galaxy & Co. as online-only jewellery brand

4 Dec 2020
Retail group TFG has launched Galaxy & Co as an online-only jewellery brand. The pure-play brand is aimed at youthful customers looking for quality, fashionable jewellery at accessible price points online.


“Jewellery brings joy and happiness in a year when we need that, so we decided to extend our jewellery portfolio with the launch of a fresh, youthful jewellery brand that is only available online,” said Shani Naidoo, TFG group director. “The Galaxy & Co. shopper is a digital native and has no barrier to shopping online, but in time we may introduce bricks stores too.”

The addition of Galaxy & Co. to the TFG universe means the fashion and lifestyle retailer now owns three jewellery brands, with heritage brands Sterns and American Swiss having launched their online stores in August this year.

“We have been delighted by the interest in online jewellery shopping since the launch of the Sterns and American Swiss online stores. The enthusiasm to shop jewellery online inspired us to bring Galaxy & Co. to life as a purely online experience. This is a part of TFG’s ongoing commitment to transforming the group digitally. The jewellery brands have over-performed, exceeding sales targets, even over the pressured Black Friday promotion period,” said Naidoo.


Galaxy & Co has a history going back to 1930 and was once owned by Mr Price Group. Mr Price then sold the jewellery chain to a private consortium that included management in 2006, just a decade after it acquired the chain.

“We purchased the Galaxy & Co brand after the chain went out of business a few years ago … With the strong growth in TFG’s online business, we thought now is a great time to relaunch the brand in the market as a pure play online jewellery store,” TFG CEO Anthony Thunström told Moneyweb recently.

Galaxy & Co. is inspired by all things celestial. Key collections feature suns, stars and crescent moon symbols, perfect for the stacking and layering trend of combining multiple jewellery pieces to express a customer’s unique style.

The jewellery is made from sterling silver or brass, plated with 18ct gold or rhodium. As a value-driven jewellery brand, Galaxy & Co. price points range from R49 to R999.
Comment

Read more: jewellery design, American Swiss, TFG, fashion retail, jewellery retail

Related

Topshop: how the once trendsetting brand fell behind the times1 day ago
Gap brand returns to SA with first store opening in Gauteng30 Nov 2020
Mr Price buys Durban-based value retailer Power Fashion26 Nov 2020
PnP Clothing announces Gavin Rajah collab and Futurewear winners24 Nov 2020
SA retail brands offering deals for Black Friday 202023 Nov 2020
RLC report unpacks fashion and homeware spend during lockdown19 Nov 2020
TFG (The Foschini Group)Shop the biggest fashion and lifestyle range in Africa this Black Friday17 Nov 2020
PlatAfrica jewellery design competition winners revealed for 202017 Nov 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz