TFG launches Galaxy & Co. as online-only jewellery brand

Retail group TFG has launched Galaxy & Co as an online-only jewellery brand. The pure-play brand is aimed at youthful customers looking for quality, fashionable jewellery at accessible price points online.
“Jewellery brings joy and happiness in a year when we need that, so we decided to extend our jewellery portfolio with the launch of a fresh, youthful jewellery brand that is only available online,” said Shani Naidoo, TFG group director. “The Galaxy & Co. shopper is a digital native and has no barrier to shopping online, but in time we may introduce bricks stores too.”
The addition of Galaxy & Co. to the TFG universe means the fashion and lifestyle retailer now owns three jewellery brands, with heritage brands Sterns and American Swiss having launched their online stores in August this year.
“We have been delighted by the interest in online jewellery shopping since the launch of the Sterns and American Swiss online stores. The enthusiasm to shop jewellery online inspired us to bring Galaxy & Co. to life as a purely online experience. This is a part of TFG’s ongoing commitment to transforming the group digitally. The jewellery brands have over-performed, exceeding sales targets, even over the pressured Black Friday promotion period,” said Naidoo.
Galaxy & Co has a history going back to 1930 and was once owned by Mr Price Group. Mr Price then sold the jewellery chain to a private consortium that included management in 2006, just a decade after it acquired the chain.
“We purchased the Galaxy & Co brand after the chain went out of business a few years ago … With the strong growth in TFG’s online business, we thought now is a great time to relaunch the brand in the market as a pure play online jewellery store,” TFG CEO Anthony Thunström told Moneyweb
recently.
Galaxy & Co. is inspired by all things celestial. Key collections feature suns, stars and crescent moon symbols, perfect for the stacking and layering trend of combining multiple jewellery pieces to express a customer’s unique style.
The jewellery is made from sterling silver or brass, plated with 18ct gold or rhodium. As a value-driven jewellery brand, Galaxy & Co. price points range from R49 to R999.