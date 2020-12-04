New Checkers in Rosebank includes a Starbucks and honey bar

Checkers has opened the doors to its new state-of-the-art supermarket at Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg.

Chocoloza chocolate bar

Honey bar

Launched on Thursday, 3 December, the upmarket store offers a number of speciality services including:• the first of its kind in-store Starbucks• a honey bar offering three unique, local varieties of honey-on-tap, namely Buchu, Lucerne and Spring• hand-stretched, stone-baked pizzas straight from the oven,• a sit-down sushi bar,• a chocolatier bar with locally-made pralines and other delicacies (including sugar-free and vegan options) by Chocoloza• a selection of meats and veggies prepared on an imported rodizio grill• an in-store KauaiWith a strong emphasis on fresh food and convenience, the various in-store service departments have been designed to look and feel like a store within a store – offering customers an artisanal market experience within the supermarket environment.Customers can also look forward to an improved layout, including wider aisles and seamless floors that allow trolleys to move with limited noise.Checkers Rosebank is the fifth Checkers supermarket to open in Gauteng within the space of a month, creating more than 200 new jobs.The new stores – located in areas not previously served by the Shoprite Group’s supermarkets or in those showing population growth – include:• Checkers Clubview (Centurion)• Checkers Magalies (Brits, North West)• Checkers Village View at the Village View Shopping Centre (Bedfordview)• Checkers Castle Gate at the Castle Gate Shopping Centre (Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria)• Checkers Rosebank at Rosebank Mall