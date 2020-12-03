Unilever to 'level up' SA youth with launch of digital learning hub

This December, Unilever is launching the LevelUp Digital Hub to provide online training and mentorship programmes to inspire the next generation of change-makers, with the goal of educating and upskilling 1.5 million young South Africans by 2025.
"At Unilever, we believe we have a responsibility to help young people acquire the right skills they need to become productive and engaged members of society. The next generation needs us all to join in the fight against joblessness. To do this, they need as much guidance and education as possible, which is why we’re launching the LevelUp Hub on the 7 December," the company said in a statement.
The hub is a digital platform that provides young people in South Africa with personal and professional skills development and access to work and volunteer opportunities. Through the LevelUp Hub, the company aims to empower young people and cultivate their talent through online courses – some already available on the hub’s site – mentorship programs with Unilever employees and career coaching that will help give our youth the edge as they pursue their chosen career.
The challenges young people are facing in education and employment are complex and interconnected, and will require innovative partnerships between the public and private sector. "We know we can’t solve these problems alone, which is why we are excited to be working in partnership with Microsoft South Africa, Pearson and LinkedIn whose learning content will be featured on the Hub alongside a series of monthly Master Classes. From career guidance and job interview skills development to career counselling and education on of diversity and inclusion, the LevelUp Hub provides real, useful advice to new graduates who are trying to make their way into the world of work," said the company.
“At Unilever, we constantly strive to make the world a better place. The challenges that our planet faces today can only be solved through our collective effort to make a positive change. Young people have a critical role to play in helping us build a fairer, safer and more prosperous world, and contributing to our mission of making sustainable living commonplace. That is why it is really important for us to be part of building the change-makers of tomorrow,” said Mechell Chetty, HR VP Africa.
For more information on the LevelUp hub and Unilever’s Youth Employability Drive, visit: https://www.unilever.co.za/careers/graduates/level-up/
and the hub’s website https://www.unilevercareersafrica.com/