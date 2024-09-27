Energy & Mining Sustainability
    DRDGold's Ergo Mining and Innovation Hub partner to combat youth unemployment in Gauteng

    27 Sep 2024
    27 Sep 2024
    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Innovation Hub and DRDGold’s Ergo Mining Pty Ltd (Ergo) will see 50 unemployed youth trained to advance entrepreneurship and create jobs in Gauteng townships.
    Source: © Sowetan The Innovation Hub and DRDGold’s Ergo Minining have signed a MOU to train 50 unemployed youth to advance entrepreneurship and create jobs in Gauteng townships
    Source: © Sowetan Sowetan The Innovation Hub and DRDGold’s Ergo Minining have signed a MOU to train 50 unemployed youth to advance entrepreneurship and create jobs in Gauteng townships

    a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Innovation Hub and DRDGold’s Ergo Mining Pty Ltd (Ergo) will see 50 unemployed youth undergo a training and business incubation programme, in mobile device repairs, data annotation and graphic design.

    The programme will target Ekurhuleni (Duduza and Tsakane) and Soweto.

    The training courses will run for six to nine- months, starting next month in October 2024.

    The Innovation Hub will run a participant selection process which will be communicated with the target groups soon.

    Through its social and labour plan, Ergo has committed R2.5m towards this programme.

    Wayne Swanepoel, DRDGold’s senior manager: human and social capital says Ergo Mining is deeply committed to meaningful social investment in our local and host communities.

    “We recognise the importance of empowering the communities around our mining operations with essential 4IR skills to enable their participation in and benefit from future business opportunities.

    “This programme is part of our social and labour plan aimed at reskilling our communities, reducing unemployment and ultimately alleviating poverty.”

    Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey for Q1:2024 reports an unemployment rate of 32.9% for South Africa as a whole, with an unemployment rate in Gauteng of 34.9%. Youth aged 15-24 years and 25-34 years continue to have the highest unemployment rates at 59.7% and 40.7% respectively.

    Build technology-driven businesses

    This strategic partnership between The Innovation Hub and Ergo demonstrates the shared commitment to promoting innovation, skills development and entrepreneurship in communities.

    The objective is to build technology-driven businesses that create sustainable jobs which can contribute to enhancing the economy of the Gauteng Province.

    It also aims to invest and build a skilled and capable workforce, support economic growth, and address socio-economic challenges through skills development programmes to support national priorities in line with South Africa’s National Skills Development Strategy of South Africa.

    Addressing youth unemployment

    Bangani Mpangalasane, The Innovation Hub chief executive officer says, “We are so excited to be entering into a partnership with DRDGOLD as this collaboration will strengthen our commitment to advance the skills force and improve the lives of our youth in Gauteng to ensure that they are able to participate in the mainstream economy”.

    Swanepoel echoes these thoughts, “We are proud to partner with The Innovation Hub to address the digital skills deficit in our area through innovative and forward-thinking programmes and solutions.

    “By combining our expertise, we are setting the tone for significant advancements in the creation of jobs and the eradication of youth unemployment to improve the current unemployment statistics in South Africa.

    “This partnership reflects our joint dedication to addressing youth unemployment and to ensure that they can participate in the economy.”

    The Innovation Hub, the innovation agency of Gauteng Province, is a subsidiary of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency.

    It was established by the Gauteng Provincial Government through its Department of Economic Development to promote the economic development and competitiveness of Gauteng through fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

    Ergo, a subsidiary of DRDGold, is a major surface gold tailings retreatment operation extending from central Johannesburg to Ekurhuleni.

