How GenAI is shaping training and development for South Africa’s frontline workers

A Boston Consulting Group study has revealed that respondents from the global south, including South Africa, exhibit greater confidence and less anxiety about Generative AI (GenAI) compared to those in the northern hemisphere. However, Merel van der Lei, CEO of Wyzetalk, notes that GenAI poses distinct challenges and opportunities for frontline workers in South Africa.

"The data we have on GenAI in South Africa remains limited, which makes it challenging to draw definitive conclusions. The gap between frontline workers and leaders or managers is significant though. There is evident enthusiasm among leaders and managers in South Africa to engage with GenAI because they recognise the potential to work smarter.

However, regarding frontline workers, the situation is more nuanced. There’s a fear of the unknown to consider, particularly whether GenAI could lead to job losses and general uncertainty about its practical benefits," she explains.

Challenges to access and adoption

Although the initial signs of willingness to adopt GenAI are positive, the roadmap for adoption among frontline workers is more complex. “Companies are often hesitant to invest heavily in technological tools for frontline workers and prioritise leaders and managers instead, which adds another barrier to adoption,” notes Van der Lei.

Another critical consideration is access. Unlike their counterparts in managerial roles, frontline workers often lack the necessary tools, including smartphones and reliable internet access, to engage with GenAI fully. “The ecosystem surrounding frontline workers, their access to technology, their level of tech literacy, and the willingness of companies to invest, creates a dynamic that slows the widespread adoption of GenAI,” she says.

However, that doesn’t mean organisations should overlook the significant potential benefits of GenAI for frontline workers, particularly in key areas like training, learning and professional development. Where traditional training methods are often time-consuming and costly, GenAI can deliver personalised on-demand training that can be accessed in short, manageable chunks.

“Frontline workers understand that going online offers more opportunities to learn and grow, and GenAI can play a pivotal role here,” says Van der Lei.

“We see that younger generations, in particular, are using online platforms that incorporate GenAI to enhance their skills, either to improve in their current roles or to seek new opportunities. However, this is often driven by the individual rather than the company, which highlights the need for organisations to step up and provide more support.”

Laying the foundations for frontline GenAI

For organisations considering GenAI for their frontline workers, it’s important to have a sound foundation in place. "Before diving into GenAI, companies need to understand what they want to achieve with the technology and how it will benefit both the organisation and its people. Communication and transparency are critical because frontline workers need to know how GenAI can help them," says Van der Lei.

A starting point is to build a pool of ambassadors within the organisation, employees who can test the technology, experience its benefits, and help roll it out to others.

"Once an organisation is clear on the desired outcomes of GenAI, the next step is choosing the right tools and ensuring smooth implementation. It’s also crucial that leaders don’t throw new technology into their organisation and expect it to run itself. Implementing GenAI is not a once-off process. It requires continuous monitoring and adjustment to ensure it meets the needs of the workforce.

"Engaging with employees, gathering feedback and making necessary adjustments will help ensure that GenAI is used effectively,” adds Van der Lei.

The future of GenAI for frontline workers

South African businesses may just be beginning to explore the possibilities of GenAI. By focusing on broadening access and providing training and ongoing support, organisations can pave the way for more inclusive and effective adoption for frontline workers. “In any company, there’s potential for GenAI, but the key is finding the right fit and laying the right foundations,” Van der Lei concludes.