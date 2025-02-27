Applications are open for the Durban Fashion Fair Class of 2025 Mentorship Programme

Applications for the Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) Class of 2025 Mentorship Programme are open until Thursday 20 March 2025.

Application requirements

To apply, aspiring designers must submit the following documents:

A short biography or business profile

A motivational letter

A storyboard or images of their latest collection

A residential letter from their ward councillor

Proof of qualifications

All applications must be delivered in person to the Business Support Offices, 7th Floor, Embassy Building, 199 Anton Lembede Street, Durban. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Programme objectives

The DFF Mentorship Programme provides mentorship, training, and exposure to help designers establish themselves in the industry. The programme focuses on:

Technical fashion skills – improving design and craftsmanship

Business development – learning strategies for brand growth

Market access and retail – connecting with potential markets

Networking opportunities – engaging with industry professionals

Role in Durban’s fashion industry

Councillor Thembo Ntuli, chairperson of the City’s Economic Development and Planning Committee, stated that the programme integrates business skills with technical expertise and supports employment in the local textile industry.

Part of a broader fashion development initiative

The mentorship programme is part of the eThekwini Municipality Fashion Development Programme, which provides emerging designers with market access through initiatives like the annual DFF showcase and the DFF Emporium.