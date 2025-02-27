Education Skills Training
    Education Skills Training

    Applications are open for the Durban Fashion Fair Class of 2025 Mentorship Programme

    27 Feb 2025
    27 Feb 2025
    Applications for the Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) Class of 2025 Mentorship Programme are open until Thursday 20 March 2025.
    
    Source: unsplash.com

    Application requirements

    To apply, aspiring designers must submit the following documents:

    • A short biography or business profile
    • A motivational letter
    • A storyboard or images of their latest collection
    • A residential letter from their ward councillor
    • Proof of qualifications

    All applications must be delivered in person to the Business Support Offices, 7th Floor, Embassy Building, 199 Anton Lembede Street, Durban. Late submissions will not be accepted.

    Programme objectives

    The DFF Mentorship Programme provides mentorship, training, and exposure to help designers establish themselves in the industry. The programme focuses on:

    • Technical fashion skills – improving design and craftsmanship
    • Business development – learning strategies for brand growth
    • Market access and retail – connecting with potential markets
    • Networking opportunities – engaging with industry professionals

    Role in Durban’s fashion industry

    Councillor Thembo Ntuli, chairperson of the City’s Economic Development and Planning Committee, stated that the programme integrates business skills with technical expertise and supports employment in the local textile industry.

    Part of a broader fashion development initiative

    The mentorship programme is part of the eThekwini Municipality Fashion Development Programme, which provides emerging designers with market access through initiatives like the annual DFF showcase and the DFF Emporium.

