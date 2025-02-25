African Bank partners with Khosi Nkosi for Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, African Bank is collaborating with fashion house Khosi Nkosi to present two collections at Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks in March.

Image supplied.

The Legacy and Frontline collections

The Legacy Collection, set to debut at Milan Fashion Week at Villa Erba on 1 March, draws inspiration from the 1960s, linking the bank’s early years with its present trajectory.

The Frontline Collection, which will be showcased in Paris on 9 March, reimagines African Bank’s staff uniforms with elements such as Ankara prints, West African-inspired knitwear, and head wrap accessories.

Khosi Nkosi’s growth and collaboration

The partnership has contributed to the expansion of Khosi Nkosi’s team, which has grown from four to 40 people within a year.

The design process integrated elements from African Bank’s corporate identity, incorporating selected graphics, custom palettes, and knitwear into the collections.

Economic impact and brand positioning

Beyond fashion, the collaboration aligns with African Bank’s efforts to support small businesses and promote local talent on an international scale.

According to Edna Montse, group executive of transformation and sustainability, the initiative reinforces the bank’s role in fostering economic growth and expanding opportunities for African designers.

Fashion as a branding tool

African Bank’s presence at Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks marks an unconventional approach to brand positioning within the financial sector.

The initiative aims to challenge perceptions and highlight African creativity in a global context.