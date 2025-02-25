Entrepreneurship Partnerships
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedOnPoint PRGordon Institute of Business ScienceThe Publicity WorkshopSME South AfricaDomains.co.zaAfdaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Entrepreneurship Partnerships

    African Bank partners with Khosi Nkosi for Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks

    25 Feb 2025
    25 Feb 2025
    As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, African Bank is collaborating with fashion house Khosi Nkosi to present two collections at Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks in March.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    The Legacy and Frontline collections

    The Legacy Collection, set to debut at Milan Fashion Week at Villa Erba on 1 March, draws inspiration from the 1960s, linking the bank’s early years with its present trajectory.

    The Frontline Collection, which will be showcased in Paris on 9 March, reimagines African Bank’s staff uniforms with elements such as Ankara prints, West African-inspired knitwear, and head wrap accessories.

    Khosi Nkosi’s growth and collaboration

    The partnership has contributed to the expansion of Khosi Nkosi’s team, which has grown from four to 40 people within a year.

    The design process integrated elements from African Bank’s corporate identity, incorporating selected graphics, custom palettes, and knitwear into the collections.

    Economic impact and brand positioning

    Beyond fashion, the collaboration aligns with African Bank’s efforts to support small businesses and promote local talent on an international scale.

    According to Edna Montse, group executive of transformation and sustainability, the initiative reinforces the bank’s role in fostering economic growth and expanding opportunities for African designers.

    Fashion as a branding tool

    African Bank’s presence at Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks marks an unconventional approach to brand positioning within the financial sector.

    The initiative aims to challenge perceptions and highlight African creativity in a global context.

    Read more: African Bank, african designers, Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions
    Related
    Let's do Biz