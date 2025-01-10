De Beers Group honours the next generation of jewellery designers

De Beers Group has announced the winners of the 2024 Shining Light Awards, a jewellery design competition dedicated to empowering the next generation of designers.

2024 Shining Light Award South African winners. Lisa Henn Otlotleng Moshupa and Eve Julia Schneeberger. Image supplied

The competition, part of the De Beers Group Designers Initiative, honours the next generation of jewellery designers from De Beers’ host countries of Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa

Originally launched in 1995, the Shining Light Awards are part of the De Beers Group Designers Initiative, a youth beneficiation skills development initiative aimed at cultivating world-class jewellery design and manufacturing skills within De Beers Group’s host countries.

The competition runs every two years and is open to jewellery designers aged 18 to 35 who are in their final year of a jewellery design programme, have already graduated or who have relevant experience in jewellery design.

This year’s design theme, “Luxury Redefined”, invited entrants to present innovative, authentic and inclusive visions of luxury, while celebrating diversity. Each entry included designs for a complete jewellery collection featuring a ring, necklace, earrings, bangles and bracelets.

A total of 104 entries were submitted this year, from which 22 finalists representing each country were selected.

Moses Madondo, CEO of De Beers Group Managed Operations, said: “The Shining Light Awards are a testament to De Beers Group’s commitment to beneficiation in the countries where we recover diamonds. By creating accessible opportunities within the diamond sector, we are actively investing in local talent, with a particular focus on supporting youth in our host countries to benefit from the diamond industry. Through the Shining Light Awards, we provide a platform that not only nurtures and develops emerging designers but also highlights the value of skills transfer, entrepreneurship, and creativity along the diamond value chain. We are truly inspired by the level of talent and innovation showcased by this year’s finalists.”

The Shining Light Awards are a cornerstone of De Beers’ youth beneficiation strategy, designed to create an environment for growth, skills transfer, entrepreneurship, global experiences and mentorship in the jewellery design sector.

An international panel of judges representing the four countries, led by CEO of De Beers Jewellers, Céline Assimon, evaluated and selected this year’s winners.

“The Shining Light Awards provide a platform to spotlight young talent and open doors within the diamond sector and global markets. This year’s theme, Luxury Redefined, inspired a range of creative interpretations with designers exploring sustainability, natural elements and cultural heritage as sources of inspiration, reflecting how luxury is shaped and defined by individual lived experience. It was an honour to be part of this year’s competition, and congratulations to our winners and all applicants for their exceptional submissions,” said Céline.

The 2024 Shining Light Award prizes are designed to advance each winner’s career by further developing their skills and equipping them with essential tools for success.

The prizes include business support, a structured skills development programme, and tuition assistance, all aimed at empowering winners to build sustainable careers in the jewellery industry and contribute lasting value to their communities.

The 2024 winners are:

First Place

Legakwana Leo Makgekgenene (Botswana)



Alisha Ansems (Canada)



Juliana Fransisko (Namibia)



Otlotleng Moshupa (South Africa)

Second Place

Tsholo Cater Mogobye (Botswana)



Elinor Nelson-Hachey (Canada)



Padja Kaitungwa (Namibia)



Eve Julia Schneeberger (South Africa)

Third Place