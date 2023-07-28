Bookmarks2023: All the 2023 Bookmark Awards winners

Last night the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards, in partnership with Accenture Song, named Promise the Best Digital Agency, and its client, PPS, the Best Digital Brand.

The Awards took place at Vodacom Dome, Vodaworld and saw Promise's Forgotten Graduate campaign for PPS win a Pixel for Purpose, three gold awards in the craft category, and gold in the campaign category.

Ogilvy SA also won a Pixel for Purpose. News24 was named Best Publisher. Bernice Puleng Mosala from Joe Public was named Best Digital Youngster and IIE Vega won Best Student (Black Pixel) - for the seventh consecutive year.

Other big winners were Accenture Song, Make Reign and Dentsu Creative.

The winners

Winners of the 15th annual IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:

Special Honours

Best Digital Student Award Company Brand Title Product Black Pixel Megan Taylor Hills

Mijaenne Grove

Anuli Mudaly

Megan Kimber IIE-Vega Best Digital Youngster Black Pixel Bernice Puleng Mosala Joe Public Pixel for Purpose Black Pixel Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Black Pixel Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury Cadbury Homegrown Stories Cadbury Digital Brand of the Year Black Pixel PPS Best Publisher Black Pixel News24 Best Digital Agency Black Pixel Promise

Platforms

Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites Award Company Brand Title Product Bronze So Interactive & MakeReign Ocean Basket Global Website Global Website Silver MakeReign Basecamp A platform for one of Europe's largest accommodation providers Accommodation E-commerce sites Silver Dash Digital Studio Lemkus Lemkus e-commerce E-commerce Website Bronze Dash Digital Studio Fitsole Fitsole e-commerce E-commerce Website Web Apps Bronze Retroviral Lil-Lets Lil-Lets Talk Lil-Lets Mobile Apps Gold Woolworths & MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature rich retail app in SA Woolworths Mobile Sites Silver Joe Public Chicken Licken Love Me Tender Love Me Tender Burger Games Silver Accenture Song WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism Platform Innovation Bronze Digitas Liquorice Sanlam Automated Estate Reporting Automated Estate Reporting Silver Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Bronze Accenture Song WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism Silver Woolworths & MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature rich retail app in SA The Woolworths App Gold MakeReign & Dentsu Creative AB InBev #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Trophy Stout Customer Experience Design Silver Woolworths & MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature rich retail app in SA The Woolworths App Bronze MakeReign Basecamp A platform for one of Europe's largest accommodation providers Accommodation

Communities

Social Communities Award Company Brand Title Product Bronze Accenture Song Engen Engen Social Communities Engen Use of User-generated Content Bronze Iconic Collective Makro Voice of Makro 'Festive' and 'Back To' Deals Silver Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury Cadbury Homegrown Stories Cadbury Social Media Campaigns Silver Joe Public Chicken Licken Love Me Tender Love Me Tender Burger Silver Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Bronze Accenture Song Marmite New & UNimproved Marmite Bronze Dentsu Creative AB InBev TROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNA TROPHY STOUT Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa #VWDezemba VW Commercial Vehicles Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC MicroSoccer KFC eCommerce Influencer Marketing Gold Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Social Media Innovation Gold Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Bronze Techsys Digital Takealot The AI Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist Takealot

Channels

Paid Search Marketing Award Company Brand Title Product Gold MTN MTN More sales. More wins. Less spend. Paid Search Silver Lucky Hustle MTN The Big Upgrades Uptake Online Marketing - Upgrades Organic Search Marketing Silver MTN MTN Over 600 stores, product and service listings. One unmissable message. Website Silver VMLY&R South Africa Google Google #Lookmeup App Online Video Series Gold Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC Fill Up For R5 KFC Meal Upsize For R5 Gold Ogilvy South Africa KFC PI Diaries KFC Silver Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Content Marketing Strategy Bronze Retroviral Lil-Lets Lil-Lets Talk Lil-Lets Innovative Use of Media Bronze Hoorah Distell Pata Pata Reimagined Bain's Whisky Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing Silver Ogilvy South Africa Colgate Colgate - Personalise Your Smile Colgate CRM Digital Installation and Activations Bronze Two Tone Global Nestle Touchless Innovation Ricoffy n'ice Online Video Bronze Hoorah Distell Pata Pata Reimagined Bain's Whisky Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification Bronze Ogilvy South Africa AB InBev The Foam Knows Carling Black Label Campaign / Microsites Silver Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Gold Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Interactive Mixed Media Silver Dentsu Creative & MakeReign AB InBev TROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNA Trophy Stout Silver Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Blind Spot Blind Spot Monitor

Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) Award Company Brand Title Product Gold MakeReign & Dentsu Creative AB InBev #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Trophy Stout Artificial Intelligence Bronze Techsys Digital Takealot The AI Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist Takealot

Publishing

Publisher Sites Award Company Brand Title Product Silver News24 News24 News24 - Trust, at Scale News24 Specialist Publisher Sites Bronze Farmers For Change Food For Mzansi Group Food For Mzansi Food For Mzansi website Silver News24 News24 News24 Impact Report News subscription service Email Newsletters & Marketing Bronze News24 News24 Good Morning, SA Online news service Social Media & Content Campaigns Silver News24 News24 Let's talk about it News subscription service Video Content & Campaigns Silver Primedia Broadcasting Eyewitness News The Homeless Graduate - Gibson Nzimande's story Gibson Nzimande's story Live Event Content Bronze Farmers For Change Food For Mzansi Group Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022 Food For Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022 Audio Content & Campaigns Bronze Jacaranda FM Jacaranda FM True Crime South Africa – die Afrikaanse weergawe Jacpod Silver Jacaranda FM Jacaranda FM #SafeSpace Panda Publisher Innovation Silver News24 News24 News24 On Air News24 Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns Bronze East Coast Radio East Coast Gold Times Change, Music Doesn't East Coast Gold

Campaign

Digital Campaign Strategy Award Company Brand Title Product Bronze Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC Anything for the Taste KFC Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC PI Diaries KFC Digital Integrated Campaign Silver Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Silver Dentsu Creative AB InBev TROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNA TROPHY STOUT Mobile Campaign Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads App Bronze Accenture Song Santam Santam Guardians Santam Bronze Dentsu Creative & MakeReign AB InBev TROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNA Trophy Stout Best Use of Data Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads App Bronze Net#work BBDO & OMD Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz GLC Online Edition GLC Integrated Mixed Media Campaign Bronze Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Silver Dentsu Creative AB InBev TROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNA TROPHY STOUT Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC Anything for the Taste KFC Branded Content Gold Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign

Craft

Excellence in Craft - Marketing Copywriting Award Company Brand Title Product Craft Bronze Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Benedict Vilakazi, Cissie Gool, Havva Attuaullah, Harold Cressy, Alfred Mangena Craft Silver Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Charlotte Maxeke, Jotello Soga, William Anderson Soga Excellence in Craft - Research Craft Silver Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Excellence in Craft - Interface Design Craft Bronze Woolworths & MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature rich retail app in SA The Woolworths App Craft Silver MakeReign & Dentsu Creative ABinBev #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Trophy Stout Craft Gold Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Excellence in Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation Craft Bronze Accenture Song WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism Craft Silver MakeReign & Dentsu Creative ABinBev #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Trophy Stout Craft Gold INJOZI Technology Studio PPS Finding The Forgotten Graduate Interactive Website Experience Excellence in Craft - Strategy Craft Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Hollard Change Maker Insurance Craft Silver Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Craft Bronze Ogilvy South Africa AB InBev Bread of the Nation Castle Lager Excellence in Craft - UX Craft Silver Woolworths & MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature rich retail app in SA The Woolworths App Craft Bronze MakeReign Basecamp A platform for one of Europe's largest accommodation providers Accommodation Craft Silver MakeReign & Dentsu Creative AB InBev #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Trophy Stout Craft Gold Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Excellence in Craft - Online Video Production Craft Bronze Accenture Song Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Excellence in Craft - Digital Media Craft Bronze Prodigious / NestléOne Nestlé Brewing with Data Nestlé Coffees Excellence in Craft - Use of Sound Craft Bronze Levergy Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine Banking Excellence in Craft - Interactive Design Craft Bronze Accenture Song WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism Craft Silver MakeReign & Dentsu Creative AB InBev #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Trophy Stout Craft Gold Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Excellence in Craft -Digital Content Marketing Craft Silver Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign

Representing a changing industry

CEO of IAB South Africa Razia Pillay said the transformation of the Bookmarks was representative of a changing industry that highlighted learning and engagement between established leaders and incoming young talent.

The entries also highlight the tenacity of South Africans she says. “While the industry is producing work under difficult conditions, such as load shedding, it is winning awards locally and internationally."

In her welcome, Khensani Nobanda, 2023 IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president and group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank says the Bookmark entries show that South Africa and Africa are creating at their best and that excites her.

“This year we also see a spread of winners, with no category dominating. This is important as it means that digital channels are becoming part of everyday life.”

Lifting the standard

She also referred to the newly launched Finalists’ Showcase that took place the day before the awards. “The Finalists’ Showcase is important because as the industry works towards change, those working within it need to see and experience the works of their peers.

“The awards are important, however, showcasing the thinking behind the creativity, the actions, and the business results that helps uplift the level of learning and standards that we hold ourselves accountable to in the digital media and marketing industry,” says Nobanda.