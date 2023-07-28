Most Read
IAB Bookmarks Awards
#Bookmarks2023: All the 2023 Bookmark Awards winners
The Awards took place at Vodacom Dome, Vodaworld and saw Promise's Forgotten Graduate campaign for PPS win a Pixel for Purpose, three gold awards in the craft category, and gold in the campaign category.
Ogilvy SA also won a Pixel for Purpose. News24 was named Best Publisher. Bernice Puleng Mosala from Joe Public was named Best Digital Youngster and IIE Vega won Best Student (Black Pixel) - for the seventh consecutive year.
Other big winners were Accenture Song, Make Reign and Dentsu Creative.
The winners
Winners of the 15th annual IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:
Special Honours
|Best Digital Student
|Award
|Company
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|Black Pixel
|Megan Taylor Hills
Mijaenne Grove
Anuli Mudaly
Megan Kimber
|IIE-Vega
|Best Digital Youngster
|Black Pixel
|Bernice Puleng Mosala
|Joe Public
|Pixel for Purpose
|Black Pixel
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Black Pixel
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury
|Cadbury Homegrown Stories
|Cadbury
|Digital Brand of the Year
|Black Pixel
|PPS
|Best Publisher
|Black Pixel
|News24
|Best Digital Agency
|Black Pixel
|Promise
Platforms
|Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
|Award
|Company
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|Bronze
|So Interactive & MakeReign
|Ocean Basket
|Global Website
|Global Website
|Silver
|MakeReign
|Basecamp
|A platform for one of Europe's largest accommodation providers
|Accommodation
|E-commerce sites
|Silver
|Dash Digital Studio
|Lemkus
|Lemkus e-commerce
|E-commerce Website
|Bronze
|Dash Digital Studio
|Fitsole
|Fitsole e-commerce
|E-commerce Website
|Web Apps
|Bronze
|Retroviral
|Lil-Lets
|Lil-Lets Talk
|Lil-Lets
|Mobile Apps
|Gold
|Woolworths & MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature rich retail app in SA
|Woolworths
|Mobile Sites
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Love Me Tender
|Love Me Tender Burger
|Games
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|WESGRO
|Play before you stay
|Western Cape Tourism
|Platform Innovation
|Bronze
|Digitas Liquorice
|Sanlam
|Automated Estate Reporting
|Automated Estate Reporting
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|WESGRO
|Play before you stay
|Western Cape Tourism
|Silver
|Woolworths & MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature rich retail app in SA
|The Woolworths App
|Gold
|MakeReign & Dentsu Creative
|AB InBev
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Trophy Stout
|Customer Experience Design
|Silver
|Woolworths & MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature rich retail app in SA
|The Woolworths App
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|Basecamp
|A platform for one of Europe's largest accommodation providers
|Accommodation
Communities
|Social Communities
|Award
|Company
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Engen
|Engen Social Communities
|Engen
|Use of User-generated Content
|Bronze
|Iconic Collective
|Makro
|Voice of Makro
|'Festive' and 'Back To' Deals
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury
|Cadbury Homegrown Stories
|Cadbury
|Social Media Campaigns
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Love Me Tender
|Love Me Tender Burger
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Marmite
|New & UNimproved
|Marmite
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative
|AB InBev
|TROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNA
|TROPHY STOUT
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|#VWDezemba
|VW Commercial Vehicles
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC MicroSoccer
|KFC eCommerce
|Influencer Marketing
|Gold
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Social Media Innovation
|Gold
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Bronze
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|The AI Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist
|Takealot
Channels
|Paid Search Marketing
|Award
|Company
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|Gold
|MTN
|MTN
|More sales. More wins. Less spend.
|Paid Search
|Silver
|Lucky Hustle
|MTN
|The Big Upgrades Uptake
|Online Marketing - Upgrades
|Organic Search Marketing
|Silver
|MTN
|MTN
|Over 600 stores, product and service listings. One unmissable message.
|Website
|Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Google #Lookmeup
|App
|Online Video Series
|Gold
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Fill Up For R5
|KFC Meal Upsize For R5
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|PI Diaries
|KFC
|Silver
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Content Marketing Strategy
|Bronze
|Retroviral
|Lil-Lets
|Lil-Lets Talk
|Lil-Lets
|Innovative Use of Media
|Bronze
|Hoorah
|Distell
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|Bain's Whisky
|Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Colgate
|Colgate - Personalise Your Smile
|Colgate CRM
|Digital Installation and Activations
|Bronze
|Two Tone Global
|Nestle
|Touchless Innovation
|Ricoffy n'ice
|Online Video
|Bronze
|Hoorah
|Distell
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|Bain's Whisky
|Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|AB InBev
|The Foam Knows
|Carling Black Label
|Campaign / Microsites
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Gold
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Interactive Mixed Media
|Silver
|Dentsu Creative & MakeReign
|AB InBev
|TROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNA
|Trophy Stout
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Blind Spot
|Blind Spot Monitor
Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels
|Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
|Award
|Company
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|Gold
|MakeReign & Dentsu Creative
|AB InBev
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Trophy Stout
|Artificial Intelligence
|Bronze
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|The AI Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist
|Takealot
Publishing
|Publisher Sites
|Award
|Company
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|Silver
|News24
|News24
|News24 - Trust, at Scale
|News24
|Specialist Publisher Sites
|Bronze
|Farmers For Change
|Food For Mzansi Group
|Food For Mzansi
|Food For Mzansi website
|Silver
|News24
|News24
|News24 Impact Report
|News subscription service
|Email Newsletters & Marketing
|Bronze
|News24
|News24
|Good Morning, SA
|Online news service
|Social Media & Content Campaigns
|Silver
|News24
|News24
|Let's talk about it
|News subscription service
|Video Content & Campaigns
|Silver
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Eyewitness News
|The Homeless Graduate - Gibson Nzimande's story
|Gibson Nzimande's story
|Live Event Content
|Bronze
|Farmers For Change
|Food For Mzansi Group
|Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022
|Food For Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022
|Audio Content & Campaigns
|Bronze
|Jacaranda FM
|Jacaranda FM
|True Crime South Africa – die Afrikaanse weergawe
|Jacpod
|Silver
|Jacaranda FM
|Jacaranda FM
|#SafeSpace
|Panda
|Publisher Innovation
|Silver
|News24
|News24
|News24 On Air
|News24
|Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
|Bronze
|East Coast Radio
|East Coast Gold
|Times Change, Music Doesn't
|East Coast Gold
Campaign
|Digital Campaign Strategy
|Award
|Company
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|PI Diaries
|KFC
|Digital Integrated Campaign
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Silver
|Dentsu Creative
|AB InBev
|TROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNA
|TROPHY STOUT
|Mobile Campaign
|Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads
|App
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Santam
|Santam Guardians
|Santam
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative & MakeReign
|AB InBev
|TROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNA
|Trophy Stout
|Best Use of Data
|Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads
|App
|Bronze
|Net#work BBDO & OMD
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz GLC Online Edition
|GLC
|Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Silver
|Dentsu Creative
|AB InBev
|TROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNA
|TROPHY STOUT
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|Branded Content
|Gold
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
Craft
|Excellence in Craft - Marketing Copywriting
|Award
|Company
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|Craft Bronze
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Benedict Vilakazi, Cissie Gool, Havva Attuaullah, Harold Cressy, Alfred Mangena
|Craft Silver
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Charlotte Maxeke, Jotello Soga, William Anderson Soga
|Excellence in Craft - Research
|Craft Silver
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Excellence in Craft - Interface Design
|Craft Bronze
|Woolworths & MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature rich retail app in SA
|The Woolworths App
|Craft Silver
|MakeReign & Dentsu Creative
|ABinBev
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Trophy Stout
|Craft Gold
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Excellence in Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation
|Craft Bronze
|Accenture Song
|WESGRO
|Play before you stay
|Western Cape Tourism
|Craft Silver
|MakeReign & Dentsu Creative
|ABinBev
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Trophy Stout
|Craft Gold
|INJOZI Technology Studio
|PPS
|Finding The Forgotten Graduate
|Interactive Website Experience
|Excellence in Craft - Strategy
|Craft Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hollard
|Change Maker
|Insurance
|Craft Silver
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Craft Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|AB InBev
|Bread of the Nation
|Castle Lager
|Excellence in Craft - UX
|Craft Silver
|Woolworths & MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature rich retail app in SA
|The Woolworths App
|Craft Bronze
|MakeReign
|Basecamp
|A platform for one of Europe's largest accommodation providers
|Accommodation
|Craft Silver
|MakeReign & Dentsu Creative
|AB InBev
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Trophy Stout
|Craft Gold
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Excellence in Craft - Online Video Production
|Craft Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group Brand
|Excellence in Craft - Digital Media
|Craft Bronze
|Prodigious / NestléOne
|Nestlé
|Brewing with Data
|Nestlé Coffees
|Excellence in Craft - Use of Sound
|Craft Bronze
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Banking
|Excellence in Craft - Interactive Design
|Craft Bronze
|Accenture Song
|WESGRO
|Play before you stay
|Western Cape Tourism
|Craft Silver
|MakeReign & Dentsu Creative
|AB InBev
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Trophy Stout
|Craft Gold
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Excellence in Craft -Digital Content Marketing
|Craft Silver
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
Representing a changing industry
CEO of IAB South Africa Razia Pillay said the transformation of the Bookmarks was representative of a changing industry that highlighted learning and engagement between established leaders and incoming young talent.
The entries also highlight the tenacity of South Africans she says. “While the industry is producing work under difficult conditions, such as load shedding, it is winning awards locally and internationally."
In her welcome, Khensani Nobanda, 2023 IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president and group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank says the Bookmark entries show that South Africa and Africa are creating at their best and that excites her.
“This year we also see a spread of winners, with no category dominating. This is important as it means that digital channels are becoming part of everyday life.”
Lifting the standard
She also referred to the newly launched Finalists’ Showcase that took place the day before the awards. “The Finalists’ Showcase is important because as the industry works towards change, those working within it need to see and experience the works of their peers.
“The awards are important, however, showcasing the thinking behind the creativity, the actions, and the business results that helps uplift the level of learning and standards that we hold ourselves accountable to in the digital media and marketing industry,” says Nobanda.