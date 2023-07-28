Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DStv Media SalesDMASAIMC ConferenceTopco MediaDash Digital StudioJNPRGfK – An NIQ CompanyJacaranda FMYehBaby Marketing CreativesHustle MediaOFM RadioPrimedia BroadcastingBullion PR & CommunicationTractor OutdoorGordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS Special Section

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

#Bookmarks2023

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

IAB Bookmarks Awards

#Bookmarks2023: All the 2023 Bookmark Awards winners

28 Jul 2023
Last night the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards, in partnership with Accenture Song, named Promise the Best Digital Agency, and its client, PPS, the Best Digital Brand.
Image supplied. Promise agency has been named the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards, in partnership with Accenture Song, best digital agency
Image supplied. Promise agency has been named the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards, in partnership with Accenture Song, best digital agency

The Awards took place at Vodacom Dome, Vodaworld and saw Promise's Forgotten Graduate campaign for PPS win a Pixel for Purpose, three gold awards in the craft category, and gold in the campaign category.

Ogilvy SA also won a Pixel for Purpose. News24 was named Best Publisher. Bernice Puleng Mosala from Joe Public was named Best Digital Youngster and IIE Vega won Best Student (Black Pixel) - for the seventh consecutive year.

Other big winners were Accenture Song, Make Reign and Dentsu Creative.

The winners

Winners of the 15th annual IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:

Special Honours

Best Digital Student
AwardCompanyBrandTitleProduct
Black PixelMegan Taylor Hills
Mijaenne Grove
Anuli Mudaly
Megan Kimber		IIE-Vega
Best Digital Youngster
Black PixelBernice Puleng MosalaJoe Public
Pixel for Purpose
Black PixelPromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign
Black PixelOgilvy South AfricaCadburyCadbury Homegrown StoriesCadbury
Digital Brand of the Year
Black PixelPPS
Best Publisher
Black PixelNews24
Best Digital Agency
Black PixelPromise

Platforms

Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
AwardCompanyBrandTitleProduct
BronzeSo Interactive & MakeReignOcean BasketGlobal WebsiteGlobal Website
SilverMakeReignBasecampA platform for one of Europe's largest accommodation providersAccommodation
E-commerce sites
SilverDash Digital StudioLemkusLemkus e-commerceE-commerce Website
BronzeDash Digital StudioFitsoleFitsole e-commerceE-commerce Website
Web Apps
BronzeRetroviral Lil-LetsLil-Lets TalkLil-Lets
Mobile Apps
GoldWoolworths & MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature rich retail app in SAWoolworths
Mobile Sites
SilverJoe PublicChicken LickenLove Me TenderLove Me Tender Burger
Games
SilverAccenture SongWESGROPlay before you stayWestern Cape Tourism
Platform Innovation
BronzeDigitas LiquoriceSanlamAutomated Estate ReportingAutomated Estate Reporting
SilverAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
BronzeAccenture SongWESGROPlay before you stayWestern Cape Tourism
SilverWoolworths & MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature rich retail app in SAThe Woolworths App
GoldMakeReign & Dentsu CreativeAB InBev#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceTrophy Stout
Customer Experience Design
SilverWoolworths & MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature rich retail app in SAThe Woolworths App
BronzeMakeReignBasecamp A platform for one of Europe's largest accommodation providersAccommodation

Communities

Social Communities
AwardCompanyBrandTitleProduct
BronzeAccenture SongEngen Engen Social Communities Engen
Use of User-generated Content
BronzeIconic CollectiveMakroVoice of Makro'Festive' and 'Back To' Deals
SilverOgilvy South AfricaCadburyCadbury Homegrown StoriesCadbury
Social Media Campaigns
SilverJoe PublicChicken LickenLove Me TenderLove Me Tender Burger
SilverAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
BronzeAccenture SongMarmiteNew & UNimprovedMarmite
BronzeDentsu CreativeAB InBevTROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNATROPHY STOUT
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa#VWDezemba VW Commercial Vehicles
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFCKFC MicroSoccerKFC eCommerce
Influencer Marketing
GoldAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
Social Media Innovation
GoldAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
BronzeTechsys DigitalTakealotThe AI Powered WhatsApp Retail TherapistTakealot

Channels

Paid Search Marketing
AwardCompanyBrandTitleProduct
GoldMTNMTNMore sales. More wins. Less spend.Paid Search
SilverLucky HustleMTNThe Big Upgrades UptakeOnline Marketing - Upgrades
Organic Search Marketing
SilverMTNMTNOver 600 stores, product and service listings. One unmissable message.Website
SilverVMLY&R South AfricaGoogleGoogle #LookmeupApp
Online Video Series
GoldAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFCFill Up For R5KFC Meal Upsize For R5
GoldOgilvy South AfricaKFCPI DiariesKFC
SilverPromisePPSFinding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign
Content Marketing Strategy
BronzeRetroviral Lil-LetsLil-Lets TalkLil-Lets
Innovative Use of Media
BronzeHoorahDistellPata Pata ReimaginedBain's Whisky
Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
SilverOgilvy South AfricaColgateColgate - Personalise Your Smile Colgate CRM
Digital Installation and Activations
BronzeTwo Tone GlobalNestleTouchless InnovationRicoffy n'ice
Online Video
BronzeHoorahDistellPata Pata ReimaginedBain's Whisky
Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaAB InBevThe Foam KnowsCarling Black Label
Campaign / Microsites
SilverAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
GoldPromisePPSFinding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign
Interactive Mixed Media
SilverDentsu Creative & MakeReignAB InBevTROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNATrophy Stout
SilverAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa The Blind Spot Blind Spot Monitor

Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
AwardCompanyBrandTitleProduct
GoldMakeReign & Dentsu CreativeAB InBev#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceTrophy Stout
Artificial Intelligence
BronzeTechsys DigitalTakealotThe AI Powered WhatsApp Retail TherapistTakealot

Publishing

Publisher Sites
AwardCompanyBrandTitleProduct
SilverNews24News24News24 - Trust, at ScaleNews24
Specialist Publisher Sites
BronzeFarmers For ChangeFood For Mzansi GroupFood For MzansiFood For Mzansi website
SilverNews24News24News24 Impact ReportNews subscription service
Email Newsletters & Marketing
BronzeNews24News24Good Morning, SAOnline news service
Social Media & Content Campaigns
SilverNews24News24Let's talk about it News subscription service
Video Content & Campaigns
SilverPrimedia BroadcastingEyewitness NewsThe Homeless Graduate - Gibson Nzimande's story Gibson Nzimande's story
Live Event Content
BronzeFarmers For ChangeFood For Mzansi GroupMzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022Food For Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022
Audio Content & Campaigns
BronzeJacaranda FMJacaranda FM True Crime South Africa – die Afrikaanse weergaweJacpod
SilverJacaranda FMJacaranda FM#SafeSpacePanda
Publisher Innovation
SilverNews24News24News24 On AirNews24
Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
BronzeEast Coast RadioEast Coast GoldTimes Change, Music Doesn'tEast Coast Gold

Campaign

Digital Campaign Strategy
AwardCompanyBrandTitleProduct
BronzeAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFCAnything for the TasteKFC
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFCPI DiariesKFC
Digital Integrated Campaign
SilverAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
SilverDentsu CreativeAB InBevTROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNATROPHY STOUT
Mobile Campaign
BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaVodacomVodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads App
BronzeAccenture SongSantamSantam GuardiansSantam
BronzeDentsu Creative & MakeReignAB InBevTROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNATrophy Stout
Best Use of Data
BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaVodacomVodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads App
BronzeNet#work BBDO & OMDMercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz GLC Online Edition GLC
Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
BronzeAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
SilverDentsu CreativeAB InBevTROPHY RECLAIM YOUR DNATROPHY STOUT
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFCAnything for the TasteKFC
Branded Content
GoldPromisePPSFinding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign

Craft

Excellence in Craft - Marketing Copywriting
AwardCompanyBrandTitleProduct
Craft BronzePromisePPSFinding the Forgotten Graduate Benedict Vilakazi, Cissie Gool, Havva Attuaullah, Harold Cressy, Alfred Mangena
Craft SilverPromisePPSFinding the Forgotten Graduate Charlotte Maxeke, Jotello Soga, William Anderson Soga
Excellence in Craft - Research
Craft SilverPromisePPSFinding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign
Excellence in Craft - Interface Design
Craft BronzeWoolworths & MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature rich retail app in SAThe Woolworths App
Craft SilverMakeReign & Dentsu CreativeABinBev#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceTrophy Stout
Craft GoldPromisePPSFinding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign
Excellence in Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation
Craft BronzeAccenture SongWESGROPlay before you stayWestern Cape Tourism
Craft SilverMakeReign & Dentsu CreativeABinBev#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceTrophy Stout
Craft GoldINJOZI Technology StudioPPSFinding The Forgotten GraduateInteractive Website Experience
Excellence in Craft - Strategy
Craft BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaHollardChange Maker Insurance
Craft SilverAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
Craft BronzeOgilvy South AfricaAB InBevBread of the NationCastle Lager
Excellence in Craft - UX
Craft SilverWoolworths & MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature rich retail app in SAThe Woolworths App
Craft BronzeMakeReignBasecampA platform for one of Europe's largest accommodation providersAccommodation
Craft SilverMakeReign & Dentsu CreativeAB InBev#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceTrophy Stout
Craft GoldPromisePPSFinding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign
Excellence in Craft - Online Video Production
Craft BronzeAccenture SongSanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup Brand
Excellence in Craft - Digital Media
Craft BronzeProdigious / NestléOneNestléBrewing with DataNestlé Coffees
Excellence in Craft - Use of Sound
Craft BronzeLevergyNedbankTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and WineBanking
Excellence in Craft - Interactive Design
Craft BronzeAccenture SongWESGROPlay before you stayWestern Cape Tourism
Craft SilverMakeReign & Dentsu CreativeAB InBev#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceTrophy Stout
Craft GoldPromisePPSFinding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign
Excellence in Craft -Digital Content Marketing
Craft SilverPromisePPSFinding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign

Representing a changing industry

CEO of IAB South Africa Razia Pillay said the transformation of the Bookmarks was representative of a changing industry that highlighted learning and engagement between established leaders and incoming young talent.

The entries also highlight the tenacity of South Africans she says. “While the industry is producing work under difficult conditions, such as load shedding, it is winning awards locally and internationally."

In her welcome, Khensani Nobanda, 2023 IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president and group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank says the Bookmark entries show that South Africa and Africa are creating at their best and that excites her.

“This year we also see a spread of winners, with no category dominating. This is important as it means that digital channels are becoming part of everyday life.”

Image supplied. The first Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase feature panlists (l to r:) Executive creative director at Ogilvy South Africa - Alex Goldberg, EssenceMediacom SA social media director- Luzuko Tena, head of group digital communications at Sasol - MJ Khan and senior manager: digital at SuperSport - Rikashni Rangasamy
#Bookmarks2023: Inaugural Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase a wealth of insights and engagement

1 day ago

Lifting the standard

She also referred to the newly launched Finalists’ Showcase that took place the day before the awards. “The Finalists’ Showcase is important because as the industry works towards change, those working within it need to see and experience the works of their peers.

“The awards are important, however, showcasing the thinking behind the creativity, the actions, and the business results that helps uplift the level of learning and standards that we hold ourselves accountable to in the digital media and marketing industry,” says Nobanda.

NextOptions
Read more: social media, advertising, marketing, digital media awards, Bookmark Awards, production, online media, News24, Ogilvy SA, Bookmark Awards, IAB, publishing, Promise, Khensani Nobanda, Razia Pillay, Accenture Song, #Bookmarks2023

Related

Image supplied. Cathy Gathu has joined Ogilvy Africa as managing partner
Cathy Gathu appointed Ogilvy Africa's managing partner2 hours ago
Source: Supplied.
Thompson becomes ThreeTenSeven, specialising in health transformation5 hours ago
Image supplied. Head of IAB South Africa’s Agency Council and managing director of Machine_ Robyn Campbell examines four trends impacting the digital media industry
#Bookmarks2023: 4 trends impacting the digital media industry1 day ago
Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, to present global keynote at Nedbank IMC Conference
IMC ConferenceNick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, to present global keynote at Nedbank IMC Conference1 day ago
Image supplied. The first Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase feature panlists (l to r:) Executive creative director at Ogilvy South Africa - Alex Goldberg, EssenceMediacom SA social media director- Luzuko Tena, head of group digital communications at Sasol - MJ Khan and senior manager: digital at SuperSport - Rikashni Rangasamy
#Bookmarks2023: Inaugural Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase a wealth of insights and engagement1 day ago
Source: © 123rf Shop! South Africa and the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) have formed a partnership
Shop! South Africa and the Institute of Marketing Management join forces1 day ago
Creative Circle Full Circle panel: (L to R) Roanna Williams - Creative Circle chairperson, Loyiso Twala - McCann Joburg chief creative officer, Vaughan Croeser - SAB VP of marketing for South Africa, Khensani Nobanda - Nedbank group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, nd Ann Nurock - trend spotter (Image by Danette Breitenbach.)
#Cannes2023: Creative Circle Full Circle focuses on SA's 2023 Cannes Lions performance2 days ago
Food For Mzansi Group achieves 6 nominations at 2023 Bookmark Awards
YehBaby Marketing CreativesFood For Mzansi Group achieves 6 nominations at 2023 Bookmark Awards2 days ago

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz