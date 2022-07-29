Industries

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit

All the Bookmark Awards 2022 winners!

29 Jul 2022
Ogilvy and its client, VW, took top honours at the IAB South Africa's Bookmark Awards, which, after two years of virtual events, announced its winners in person at a prestigious event on 28 July.
Image by Danette Breitenbach: Ogilvy South Africa at the annual Bookmark Awards
Image by Danette Breitenbach: Ogilvy South Africa at the annual Bookmark Awards

Under the banner of ‘togetherness’, creatives, thought leaders and industry stakeholders gathered for a night of glitz, glam and awards celebrating digital excellence in the advertising and marketing industry.

“We’ve been through a lot these past two years. We were faced with many challenges — at home, in our businesses and beyond. Despite it all, we pushed through,” IAB SA CEO Razia Pillay said at the awards. She went on to detail how the Bookmark Awards is a reflection of how the industry addressed those challenges — “with creativity, innovation and resilience. And it is these qualities that have enabled our industry and the businesses they serve to thrive in a digital economy. You should be incredibly proud of yourselves.”

Supplied.
2022 Bookmark Awards live event to celebrate the power of togetherness

27 Jun 2022

“We are extremely grateful to the creatives in this industry for the work they do. This year’s winning entries were a testament to how the digital advertising and marketing industry is able to achieve business goals and create an impact — both within the sector and across the broader South African landscape,” adds Pillay.

“Thank you to all the entrants and winners for helping the Bookmarks continue to benchmark digital excellence.”

Winners of the 14th annual Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:

Special Honours Awards

Digital Agency of the Year: Ogilvy
Best Digital Brand: Volkswagen South Africa
Best Online Publisher: 24.com
Best Digital Student: Bronwyn Jenkinson, Joshua Matseke, Mariam Mohamed, Tanna Teixeira and Gabriella Capazorio for Vega: ZamBuk
Commission

Platforms

AwardCompanyTitleBrandProduct
Brand, Commercial and Retail Websites
SilverMakeReign#WeDeserveBettrBettrDigital banking platform
Public Service & NPO Platforms
SilverDigify AfricaThe DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & ImpactMetaThe DigiBot
Mobile Applications
BronzeKing James Group (part of Accenture Song)Savings JarSanlamSanlam: Savings Month
BronzeMakeReignNew, Improved Pineapple InsurancePineapple InsuranceInsuretech
Mobile Websites
BronzeMakeReignOne For All, and 1ForYou1ForYouCash and payment vouchers
GoldTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissanNavara
Games
SilverINJOZI Design CCGTI 8 On TourVolkswagenVW GTI 8
Platform Innovation
BronzeJoe Public United#EatWithItAB InBevFlying Fish flavoured beer
BronzeOgilvySounds of iDiskiMultiChoice DStvDStv Compact
SilverDigify AfricaThe DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & ImpactMetaThe DigiBot
SilverKing James Group (part of Accenture Song)Pizza HuntPizza HutPizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
Customer Experience Design
BronzeMakeReignDelivering the future of frictionless financeRhoCash- and spend-management SaaS
SilverMakeReignNew, Improved Pineapple InsurancePineapple InsuranceInsuretech

Communities

AwardCompanyTitleBrandProduct
Social Communities
SilverKing James Group (part of Accenture Song)Sanlam Social CommunitiesSanlamSanlam
SilverFCB Joburg#ToyotaStoriesToyota South Africa MotorsToyota
SilverVMLY&R South AfricaVoice of the PeopleNando’sFood/Restaurants/Fast food
GoldKing James Group (part of Accenture Song)Tymebank Social CommunitiesTymebankTymebank
Use of User-Generated Content
BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaNXT LVLVodacomTelecommunications
BronzeOgilvyMswenkoVolkswagen South AfricaPolo Vivo
SilverFCB JoburgThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola
SilverOgilvyIn Our Own WordsMondelēzCadbury
Social Media Campaigns
BronzeGrey/WPP LiquidThe People vs Savanna CiderDistellSavanna Cider
BronzeKing James Group (part of Accenture Song)The Neverending TouristsWesgroCape Town and the Western Cape
BronzeKing James Group (part of Accenture Song)Save What MattersTymeBankGoalSave
BronzePromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
SilverFCB Joburg#ToyotaStoriesToyota South Africa MotorsToyota
SilverFCB JoburgThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola
Silver8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
SilverPromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
GoldKing James Group (part of Accenture Song)Confidence CoachSanlamBrand
GoldOgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Influencer Marketing
SilverFCB JoburgThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola

Channels

AwardCompanyTitleBrandProduct
Online Video Series
BronzeHelloFCB+One VoiceWestern Cape GovernmentGender-based violence
BronzeFCB JoburgToyota Genuine FamToyota South Africa MotorsGenuine
SilverVMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
Gold8909Who Got Chowed on TwitterEskortEskort Food
GoldOgilvyCarling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.AB InBevCarling Black Label
Social Paid Advertising
Bronze8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
SilverGrey South AfricaThe People vs Savanna CiderDistellSavanna Cider
Innovative Use of Media
BronzeFlume Digital Marketing & PRWoolworths Father’s Day 2021WoolworthsFather’s Day gifts
SilverKing James Group (part of Accenture Song)Pizza HuntPizza HutPizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
BronzeOgilvySounds of iDiskiMultiChoice DStvDStv Compact
Digital Installations & Activations
BronzeMark1 Media and Consulting#YouBelongToCelebrateBrutal Fruit620 ml Grand Luxe
Channel Innovation
BronzeDigify AfricaThe DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & ImpactMetaThe DigiBot
SilverTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissanNavara
Bots, Messaging & Dark Social
BronzeDigify AfricaThe DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & ImpactMetaThe DigiBot
SilverMindshare South Africa and Wunderman Thompson South AfricaFord x AdLingo Chat BotFord Motor CompanyFord Ranger
Interactive Mixed Media
GoldFCB JoburgThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola

Emerging Digital Technology and Channels

AwardCompanyTitleBrandProduct
Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
SilverKing James Group (part of Accenture Song)Savings JarSanlamSavings Month
SilverGrid WorldwideIntARviewAbsaIntARview
SilverFCB JoburgCorolla Cross AR ViewerToyota South Africa MotorsCorolla Cross
Artificial Intelligence
BronzeMakeReignNew, Improved Pineapple InsurancePineapple InsuranceInsuretech
Second Screen Campaign
BronzeMachine_UCL Live ExperienceHeineken South AfricaHeineken

Publishing

AwardCompanyTitleBrandProduct
Specialist Publisher Sites
SilverDaily MaverickOur Burning PlanetDaily MaverickClimate crisis journalism
Social Media & Content Campaigns
BronzeArena HoldingsTikTok channelTimesLIVE VideoSocial Media Channel
Video Content & Campaigns
Bronze24.comVisual Investigation: Blood BrothersNews24Visual investigation
BronzeArena HoldingsThe Exclusive Story of Lindani MyeniTimesLIVE VideoNews video
SilverArena HoldingsCatching Rosemary Ndlovu: The Killer CopTimesLIVE VideoNews video
Live Event Content
Bronze24.comNews24 July Unrest Live CoverageNews24News24 July Unrest Live Coverage
Audio Content & Campaigns
Silver24.comInge Lotz: Miscarriage of JusticeNews24Podcast
Gold24.comMy Only Story: Back to schoolNews24Podcast
Publisher Innovation
SilverNetwerk24Netwerk24 Text-to-speech: A world-first for AfrikaansNetwerk24Netwerk24
Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
BronzeDaily MaverickDaily Maverick Live Journalism WebinarsDaily MaverickWebinars
BronzePrimedia BroadcastingUnlocking The Cape’s Best Small Business In LockdownPrimedia BroadcastingKfm Best of the Cape

Campaign

AwardCompanyTitleBrandProduct
Digital Integrated Campaign
GoldOgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Best Use of Data
SilverHellosquareFacebook Flavoured TinkiesTiger BrandsTinkies
SilverOgilvyCarling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.AB InBevCarling Black Label
Gold8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
Breakthrough On A Budget
BronzeRetroviral and Panther PunchThe Sixty60 SwindlerCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60
Branded Content
BronzeRetroviral and Panther PunchThe Sixty60 SwindlerCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60

Craft Awards

AwardCompanyTitleBrandProduct
Craft – Interface Design
BronzeMakeReignSmashing New Website For SmashbrandSmashbrandBranding agency
BronzeMakeReign#WeDeserveBettrBettrDigital banking platform
BronzeMakeReignColossal site for Tyrannosaurus TechTyrannosaurus TechDevelopment agency
BronzeMakeReignOne For All, And 1ForYou1ForYouCash and payment vouchers
SilverINJOZI Design CCGTI 8 On TourVolkswagenVW GTI 8
Craft – Software, Coding & Technical Innovation
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
SilverDigify AfricaThe DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & ImpactMetaThe DigiBot
GoldKing James Group (part of Accenture Song)Savings JarSanlamSavings Month
Craft – Strategy
SilverOgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Craft – UX
BronzeMakeReignSmashing New Website For SmashbrandSmashbrandBranding agency
BronzeByte OrbitShyft SharesStandard BankMobile application
BronzeMakeReignMaking trader’s lives easierFlash MobileVirtual products point of sales
BronzeMakeReignNew, Improved Pineapple InsurancePineapple InsuranceInsuretech
SilverINJOZI Design CCGTI 8 On TourVolkswagenVW GTI 8
SilverMakeReignOne For All, And 1ForYou1ForYouCash and payment vouchers
Craft – Online Video Production
SilverOgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Craft – Social Media Community Management
SilverVMLY&R South AfricaVoice of the PeopleNando’sFood/Restaurants/Fast food
Craft – Digital Media
SilverDigitas Liquorice JHBNedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For NothingNedbankCIB
Craft – Use of Sound
BronzeFCB JoburgThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola
Craft – Interactive Design
SilverKing James Group (part of Accenture Song)Savings JarSanlamSavings Month
GoldOgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Excellence inVoice Experience Design
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
Digital Content Marketing
BronzeOgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo

NextOptions
advertising awards, News24, Volkswagen South Africa, Ogilvy South Africa, IAB, marketing awards, IAB Bookmarks, Razia Pillay



