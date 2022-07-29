All the Bookmark Awards 2022 winners!

Ogilvy and its client, VW, took top honours at the IAB South Africa's Bookmark Awards, which, after two years of virtual events, announced its winners in person at a prestigious event on 28 July.

Image by Danette Breitenbach: Ogilvy South Africa at the annual Bookmark Awards

Under the banner of ‘togetherness’, creatives, thought leaders and industry stakeholders gathered for a night of glitz, glam and awards celebrating digital excellence in the advertising and marketing industry.

“We’ve been through a lot these past two years. We were faced with many challenges — at home, in our businesses and beyond. Despite it all, we pushed through,” IAB SA CEO Razia Pillay said at the awards. She went on to detail how the Bookmark Awards is a reflection of how the industry addressed those challenges — “with creativity, innovation and resilience. And it is these qualities that have enabled our industry and the businesses they serve to thrive in a digital economy. You should be incredibly proud of yourselves.”

“We are extremely grateful to the creatives in this industry for the work they do. This year’s winning entries were a testament to how the digital advertising and marketing industry is able to achieve business goals and create an impact — both within the sector and across the broader South African landscape,” adds Pillay.

“Thank you to all the entrants and winners for helping the Bookmarks continue to benchmark digital excellence.”

Winners of the 14th annual Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:

Special Honours Awards

Digital Agency of the Year: Ogilvy

Best Digital Brand: Volkswagen South Africa

Best Online Publisher: 24.com

Best Digital Student: Bronwyn Jenkinson, Joshua Matseke, Mariam Mohamed, Tanna Teixeira and Gabriella Capazorio for Vega: ZamBuk

Commission

Platforms

Award Company Title Brand Product Brand, Commercial and Retail Websites Silver MakeReign #WeDeserveBettr Bettr Digital banking platform Public Service & NPO Platforms Silver Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot Mobile Applications Bronze King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Sanlam: Savings Month Bronze MakeReign New, Improved Pineapple Insurance Pineapple Insurance Insuretech Mobile Websites Bronze MakeReign One For All, and 1ForYou 1ForYou Cash and payment vouchers Gold TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara Games Silver INJOZI Design CC GTI 8 On Tour Volkswagen VW GTI 8 Platform Innovation Bronze Joe Public United #EatWithIt AB InBev Flying Fish flavoured beer Bronze Ogilvy Sounds of iDiski MultiChoice DStv DStv Compact Silver Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot Silver King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza Customer Experience Design Bronze MakeReign Delivering the future of frictionless finance Rho Cash- and spend-management SaaS Silver MakeReign New, Improved Pineapple Insurance Pineapple Insurance Insuretech

Communities

Award Company Title Brand Product Social Communities Silver King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam Social Communities Sanlam Sanlam Silver FCB Joburg #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota Silver VMLY&R South Africa Voice of the People Nando’s Food/Restaurants/Fast food Gold King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Tymebank Social Communities Tymebank Tymebank Use of User-Generated Content Bronze VMLY&R South Africa NXT LVL Vodacom Telecommunications Bronze Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo Silver FCB Joburg The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola Silver Ogilvy In Our Own Words Mondelēz Cadbury Social Media Campaigns Bronze Grey/WPP Liquid The People vs Savanna Cider Distell Savanna Cider Bronze King James Group (part of Accenture Song) The Neverending Tourists Wesgro Cape Town and the Western Cape Bronze King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Save What Matters TymeBank GoalSave Bronze Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite Silver FCB Joburg #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota Silver FCB Joburg The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola Silver 8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food Silver Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite Gold King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Confidence Coach Sanlam Brand Gold Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Influencer Marketing Silver FCB Joburg The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola

Channels

Award Company Title Brand Product Online Video Series Bronze HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence Bronze FCB Joburg Toyota Genuine Fam Toyota South Africa Motors Genuine Silver VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance Gold 8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food Gold Ogilvy Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. AB InBev Carling Black Label Social Paid Advertising Bronze 8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food Silver Grey South Africa The People vs Savanna Cider Distell Savanna Cider Innovative Use of Media Bronze Flume Digital Marketing & PR Woolworths Father’s Day 2021 Woolworths Father’s Day gifts Silver King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing Bronze Ogilvy Sounds of iDiski MultiChoice DStv DStv Compact Digital Installations & Activations Bronze Mark1 Media and Consulting #YouBelongToCelebrate Brutal Fruit 620 ml Grand Luxe Channel Innovation Bronze Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot Silver TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara Bots, Messaging & Dark Social Bronze Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot Silver Mindshare South Africa and Wunderman Thompson South Africa Ford x AdLingo Chat Bot Ford Motor Company Ford Ranger Interactive Mixed Media Gold FCB Joburg The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola

Emerging Digital Technology and Channels

Award Company Title Brand Product Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Silver King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Savings Month Silver Grid Worldwide IntARview Absa IntARview Silver FCB Joburg Corolla Cross AR Viewer Toyota South Africa Motors Corolla Cross Artificial Intelligence Bronze MakeReign New, Improved Pineapple Insurance Pineapple Insurance Insuretech Second Screen Campaign Bronze Machine_ UCL Live Experience Heineken South Africa Heineken

Publishing

Award Company Title Brand Product Specialist Publisher Sites Silver Daily Maverick Our Burning Planet Daily Maverick Climate crisis journalism Social Media & Content Campaigns Bronze Arena Holdings TikTok channel TimesLIVE Video Social Media Channel Video Content & Campaigns Bronze 24.com Visual Investigation: Blood Brothers News24 Visual investigation Bronze Arena Holdings The Exclusive Story of Lindani Myeni TimesLIVE Video News video Silver Arena Holdings Catching Rosemary Ndlovu: The Killer Cop TimesLIVE Video News video Live Event Content Bronze 24.com News24 July Unrest Live Coverage News24 News24 July Unrest Live Coverage Audio Content & Campaigns Silver 24.com Inge Lotz: Miscarriage of Justice News24 Podcast Gold 24.com My Only Story: Back to school News24 Podcast Publisher Innovation Silver Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Text-to-speech: A world-first for Afrikaans Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns Bronze Daily Maverick Daily Maverick Live Journalism Webinars Daily Maverick Webinars Bronze Primedia Broadcasting Unlocking The Cape’s Best Small Business In Lockdown Primedia Broadcasting Kfm Best of the Cape

Campaign

Award Company Title Brand Product Digital Integrated Campaign Gold Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Best Use of Data Silver Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies Tiger Brands Tinkies Silver Ogilvy Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. AB InBev Carling Black Label Gold 8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food Breakthrough On A Budget Bronze Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60 Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 Branded Content Bronze Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60 Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60

Craft Awards