All the Bookmark Awards 2022 winners!

Ogilvy and its client, VW, took top honours at the IAB South Africa's Bookmark Awards, which, after two years of virtual events, announced its winners in person at a prestigious event on 28 July.
Image by Danette Breitenbach: Ogilvy South Africa at the annual Bookmark Awards
Under the banner of ‘togetherness’, creatives, thought leaders and industry stakeholders gathered for a night of glitz, glam and awards celebrating digital excellence in the advertising and marketing industry.
“We’ve been through a lot these past two years. We were faced with many challenges — at home, in our businesses and beyond. Despite it all, we pushed through,” IAB SA CEO Razia Pillay said at the awards. She went on to detail how the Bookmark Awards is a reflection of how the industry addressed those challenges — “with creativity, innovation and resilience. And it is these qualities that have enabled our industry and the businesses they serve to thrive in a digital economy. You should be incredibly proud of yourselves.”
“We are extremely grateful to the creatives in this industry for the work they do. This year’s winning entries were a testament to how the digital advertising and marketing industry is able to achieve business goals and create an impact — both within the sector and across the broader South African landscape,” adds Pillay.
“Thank you to all the entrants and winners for helping the Bookmarks continue to benchmark digital excellence.”
Winners of the 14th annual Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:
Special Honours Awards
Digital Agency of the Year: Ogilvy
Best Digital Brand: Volkswagen South Africa
Best Online Publisher: 24.com
Best Digital Student: Bronwyn Jenkinson, Joshua Matseke, Mariam Mohamed, Tanna Teixeira and Gabriella Capazorio for Vega: ZamBuk
Commission
Platforms
|Award
|Company
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Brand, Commercial and Retail Websites
|Silver
|MakeReign
|#WeDeserveBettr
|Bettr
|Digital banking platform
|Public Service & NPO Platforms
|Silver
|Digify Africa
|The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact
|Meta
|The DigiBot
|Mobile Applications
|Bronze
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Savings Jar
|Sanlam
|Sanlam: Savings Month
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|New, Improved Pineapple Insurance
|Pineapple Insurance
|Insuretech
|Mobile Websites
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|One For All, and 1ForYou
|1ForYou
|Cash and payment vouchers
|Gold
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan
|Navara
|Games
|Silver
|INJOZI Design CC
|GTI 8 On Tour
|Volkswagen
|VW GTI 8
|Platform Innovation
|Bronze
|Joe Public United
|#EatWithIt
|AB InBev
|Flying Fish flavoured beer
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|Sounds of iDiski
|MultiChoice DStv
|DStv Compact
|Silver
|Digify Africa
|The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact
|Meta
|The DigiBot
|Silver
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Pizza Hunt
|Pizza Hut
|Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
|Customer Experience Design
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|Delivering the future of frictionless finance
|Rho
|Cash- and spend-management SaaS
|Silver
|MakeReign
|New, Improved Pineapple Insurance
|Pineapple Insurance
|Insuretech
Communities
|Award
|Company
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Social Communities
|Silver
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam Social Communities
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|Silver
|FCB Joburg
|#ToyotaStories
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Toyota
|Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Voice of the People
|Nando’s
|Food/Restaurants/Fast food
|Gold
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Tymebank Social Communities
|Tymebank
|Tymebank
|Use of User-Generated Content
|Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|NXT LVL
|Vodacom
|Telecommunications
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|Mswenko
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo Vivo
|Silver
|FCB Joburg
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|Mondelēz
|Cadbury
|Social Media Campaigns
|Bronze
|Grey/WPP Liquid
|The People vs Savanna Cider
|Distell
|Savanna Cider
|Bronze
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|The Neverending Tourists
|Wesgro
|Cape Town and the Western Cape
|Bronze
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Save What Matters
|TymeBank
|GoalSave
|Bronze
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|Silver
|FCB Joburg
|#ToyotaStories
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Toyota
|Silver
|FCB Joburg
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
|Silver
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Silver
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|Gold
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Confidence Coach
|Sanlam
|Brand
|Gold
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Influencer Marketing
|Silver
|FCB Joburg
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
Channels
|Award
|Company
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Online Video Series
|Bronze
|HelloFCB+
|One Voice
|Western Cape Government
|Gender-based violence
|Bronze
|FCB Joburg
|Toyota Genuine Fam
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Genuine
|Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|Gold
|8909
|Who Got Chowed on Twitter
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Gold
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Social Paid Advertising
|Bronze
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Silver
|Grey South Africa
|The People vs Savanna Cider
|Distell
|Savanna Cider
|Innovative Use of Media
|Bronze
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Woolworths Father’s Day 2021
|Woolworths
|Father’s Day gifts
|Silver
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Pizza Hunt
|Pizza Hut
|Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
|Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|Sounds of iDiski
|MultiChoice DStv
|DStv Compact
|Digital Installations & Activations
|Bronze
|Mark1 Media and Consulting
|#YouBelongToCelebrate
|Brutal Fruit
|620 ml Grand Luxe
|Channel Innovation
|Bronze
|Digify Africa
|The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact
|Meta
|The DigiBot
|Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan
|Navara
|Bots, Messaging & Dark Social
|Bronze
|Digify Africa
|The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact
|Meta
|The DigiBot
|Silver
|Mindshare South Africa and Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Ford x AdLingo Chat Bot
|Ford Motor Company
|Ford Ranger
|Interactive Mixed Media
|Gold
|FCB Joburg
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
Emerging Digital Technology and Channels
|Award
|Company
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
|Silver
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Savings Jar
|Sanlam
|Savings Month
|Silver
|Grid Worldwide
|IntARview
|Absa
|IntARview
|Silver
|FCB Joburg
|Corolla Cross AR Viewer
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Corolla Cross
|Artificial Intelligence
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|New, Improved Pineapple Insurance
|Pineapple Insurance
|Insuretech
|Second Screen Campaign
|Bronze
|Machine_
|UCL Live Experience
|Heineken South Africa
|Heineken
Publishing
|Award
|Company
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Specialist Publisher Sites
|Silver
|Daily Maverick
|Our Burning Planet
|Daily Maverick
|Climate crisis journalism
|Social Media & Content Campaigns
|Bronze
|Arena Holdings
|TikTok channel
|TimesLIVE Video
|Social Media Channel
|Video Content & Campaigns
|Bronze
|24.com
|Visual Investigation: Blood Brothers
|News24
|Visual investigation
|Bronze
|Arena Holdings
|The Exclusive Story of Lindani Myeni
|TimesLIVE Video
|News video
|Silver
|Arena Holdings
|Catching Rosemary Ndlovu: The Killer Cop
|TimesLIVE Video
|News video
|Live Event Content
|Bronze
|24.com
|News24 July Unrest Live Coverage
|News24
|News24 July Unrest Live Coverage
|Audio Content & Campaigns
|Silver
|24.com
|Inge Lotz: Miscarriage of Justice
|News24
|Podcast
|Gold
|24.com
|My Only Story: Back to school
|News24
|Podcast
|Publisher Innovation
|Silver
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24 Text-to-speech: A world-first for Afrikaans
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
|Bronze
|Daily Maverick
|Daily Maverick Live Journalism Webinars
|Daily Maverick
|Webinars
|Bronze
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Unlocking The Cape’s Best Small Business In Lockdown
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Kfm Best of the Cape
Campaign
|Award
|Company
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Digital Integrated Campaign
|Gold
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Best Use of Data
|Silver
|Hellosquare
|Facebook Flavoured Tinkies
|Tiger Brands
|Tinkies
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Gold
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Breakthrough On A Budget
|Bronze
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|The Sixty60 Swindler
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60
|Branded Content
|Bronze
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|The Sixty60 Swindler
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60
Craft Awards
|Award
|Company
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Craft – Interface Design
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|Smashing New Website For Smashbrand
|Smashbrand
|Branding agency
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|#WeDeserveBettr
|Bettr
|Digital banking platform
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|Colossal site for Tyrannosaurus Tech
|Tyrannosaurus Tech
|Development agency
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|One For All, And 1ForYou
|1ForYou
|Cash and payment vouchers
|Silver
|INJOZI Design CC
|GTI 8 On Tour
|Volkswagen
|VW GTI 8
|Craft – Software, Coding & Technical Innovation
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|Silver
|Digify Africa
|The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact
|Meta
|The DigiBot
|Gold
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Savings Jar
|Sanlam
|Savings Month
|Craft – Strategy
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Craft – UX
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|Smashing New Website For Smashbrand
|Smashbrand
|Branding agency
|Bronze
|Byte Orbit
|Shyft Shares
|Standard Bank
|Mobile application
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|Making trader’s lives easier
|Flash Mobile
|Virtual products point of sales
|Bronze
|MakeReign
|New, Improved Pineapple Insurance
|Pineapple Insurance
|Insuretech
|Silver
|INJOZI Design CC
|GTI 8 On Tour
|Volkswagen
|VW GTI 8
|Silver
|MakeReign
|One For All, And 1ForYou
|1ForYou
|Cash and payment vouchers
|Craft – Online Video Production
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Craft – Social Media Community Management
|Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Voice of the People
|Nando’s
|Food/Restaurants/Fast food
|Craft – Digital Media
|Silver
|Digitas Liquorice JHB
|Nedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For Nothing
|Nedbank
|CIB
|Craft – Use of Sound
|Bronze
|FCB Joburg
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
|Craft – Interactive Design
|Silver
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Savings Jar
|Sanlam
|Savings Month
|Gold
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Excellence inVoice Experience Design
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|Digital Content Marketing
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo