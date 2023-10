Get ready for a morning of fun workout as you journey to a healthier, fitter you. Join East Coast Radio in partnership with Clicks at the East Coast Radio and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp on 4 November 2023 at Chris Saunders Park, Umhlanga, KZN.

Experience invigorating outdoor workouts led by fitness experts, and a fun morning with an amazing goodie bag. Your ticket to summer confidence is just a click away.

Purchase your R125 ticket on Quicket.

For more details and to secure your spot, visit www.ecr.co.za or stay tuned to East Coast Radio. Let's make this summer your best one yet!