Ladysmith Black Mambazo returns to Cape Town with SA Legacy Tour

The five time Grammy Award winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who have existed for over six decades, brings their SA Legacy Tour to The Artscape Theatre in the Cape Town on 17-18 November 2023.

The legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo began their SA Legacy Tour in May at The Joburg Theatre. After October shows at The Durban Playhouse, they now they bring their beautiful isicathamiya sounds to the Mother City.

The final leg of the SA Legacy Tour will be at Pretoria's State Theatre on 16-17 December 2023.

"It has been four years since we performed in Cape Town," says group member Sibongiseni Shabalala. "We always have packed theatres and a diverse crowd there, so we are looking forward to returning."

Part of the legacy and highlights of Ladysmith Black Mambazo's musical journey is being the anchor and torchbearers of isicathamiya music and indigenous music. Four years ago, Ladysmith Black Mambazo launched The Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy, where they discover and develop young aspiring groups who sing isicathamiya and indigenous music. Through this programme - which is supported by the National Department of Sports Arts and Culture - some of the groups now share the stage with Ladysmith Black Mambazo at international shows and on this SA Legacy Tour.

Says Shabalala "At The Artscape, the audience will experience the talent of artists discovered by The Mambazo Mobile Academy: Abantakwethu from Gugulethu in Cape Town and Meduduetsane Basadi from Kimberley in the Northern Cape."

"Ladysmith Black Mambazo aims to grow this programme and expand it to all nine provinces in the country. The show will showcase a world-class performance by us and the newly discovered artists will perform too, with the aim of inspiring young artists to love, and preserve culture and heritage through music," explains Shabalala.

"Ladysmith Black Mambazo has embarked on this national tour celebrating our journey in the music industry and thanking South Africans for the love and support they have shown us." says Says Ladysmith Black Mambazo's oldest member, Albert Mazibuko.

"The South African tour aims to reconnect with local audiences and also celebrate the legacy of the group since it was established."

"Performing at home is very special because the social issues of South Africa inspired the music of Ladysmith Black Mambazo during the dark days of Apartheid till now. Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a mirror of South African Society," Mazibuko adds.

The Ladysmith Black Mambazo Legacy Tour is supported by The Department of Sports Art and Culture and Mzansi Magic.