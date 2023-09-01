Fame Week Africa: Expect all this... and so much more

With South Africa's premier media and entertainment event just days away we believe that music, TV and film in Africa each have the power to change lives, ignite dreams, inspiring innovation and fostering cultural unity. Through storytelling and creative expression, we can reshape narratives and empower generations. Let the magic begin!

Adire – A Nollywood premiere

A Nollywood showcase by FilmOne Studios takes centre stage at MIP Africa: FilmOne, Nigeria's leading film distribution and production company, makes a powerful statement at MIP Africa with the exclusive screening of Adire, a groundbreaking Nollywood masterpiece and FilmOne’s first original. Adire premieres in Cape Town on Sunday 3 September 2023.

Producers networking cocktail party

A little bubbly with that networking success? The Netflix Producers’ Cocktail Party at MIP Africa brings a unique opportunity to meet and mingle with industry peers and executives, along with valuable insights into the latest trends and strategies in the industry.

Primedia Studios

Hot on the heels of top-rating successes ‘The Masked Singer SA’ and ‘Deal or No Deal SA’ on SABC, Primedia Studios now looks forward to engaging with the creative industry at MIP Africa.

It’s the perfect event for finding imaginative, trailblazing content ideas across various genres, including original scripted movies and series; non-scripted formats; animation; and documentaries. Make us listen, take notice and join our creative hot house.

“We are a classic studio business and it’s exciting to be part of this world-class industry event in Cape Town,” says Jan Du Plessis “We look forward to this fantastic opportunity to be inspired by fresh, unique and intriguing content ideas. Primedia Studios aspires to provide a space for emerging creative talent as well as commissioning inclusive production companies to create exceptional, compelling content that will speak to the hearts and minds of diverse audiences.

“We are looking forward to meeting future trendsetters, establishing new relationships and exploring industry collaborations. We are particularly excited about hosting the hugely important Women in Entertainment breakfast session as a media partner.”

Creative Leader’s Networking - An exclusive BBC event

The creative and cultural sectors are vital for the growth of societies and serve as the foundation of the sector’s economy. These industries, driven by individual talent and creativity, generate significant economic wealth. The Fame Week Africa Creative Leaders’ Networking Function is an opportunity for industry leaders to connect and generate meaningful experiences. It’s a chance to learn from and network with the best in the business – you don’t want to miss it!

Spinners screening - A Showmax original

The African film industry is revving up to watch the first episode of Spinners on Monday, 4 September 2023, the opening night of MIP Africa, part of Fame Week Africa. The eight-part drama series will then premiere across sub-Saharan Africa on Showmax on 8 November 2023, with new episodes on Wednesdays for the rest of the year, and on CANAL+ in Africa on 13 November 2023. STUDIOCANAL is handling international sales.

Women in Entertainment Breakfast - powered by CTICC and presented by EarCandy

The Women in Entertainment Breakfast is a cherry-on-top event in the Fame Week Africa calendar; a space for women to empower women in the industry by providing a platform to connect, share experiences and discuss solutions to gender disparities prevalent in the industry. The Women in Entertainment Breakfast is a supportive environment where women network, learn from each other and gain priceless insights from a keynote speaker.

The Fameous Party at Cabo Beach Club

This Fame After Dark experience is a must... The Fameous Party is a celebration of African achievements and future aspirations which draws inspiration from philosophy of Ubuntu: 'I am because we are'. It’s an event that facilitates inspiring conversations, forges connections and inspires career growth for creatives across Africa and the world. All this and live music performances under the African sky... Welcome to The Fameous Party, welcome to Africa!

Un-matched, un-masked, un-missable: Content sessions

With its unequalled opportunities for content creatives, producers and buyers - along with sellers to support programmes, sales and co-production partnerships - MIP Africa guarantees potentially life-changing opportunities in pre-scheduled, one-to-one matchmaking.

The unique matchmaking MIP Africa offers makes this a thrilling opportunity to unwrap your freshest film and television content for African and global viewers. Deals are made in a magical mix of networking events and various business options, from morning ’til night with your tribe.

Says Martin Hiller, event director, Fame Week Africa: “Fame Week Africa overall is a game-changer for African and global creative professionals, with more than 160 compelling content sessions offering you the opportunity to hear and rub shoulders with key local and international speakers. If you have a dream, Fame Week Africa is where it can come true.”

Project Pitches: Take Aim...

Project Pitches is a game-changer at MIP Africa 2023. The pitching sessions provide the chance to present projects to networks, streamers and industry professionals who have the power to green-light ideas. The possibilities here are endless - with the support of a major network or streaming service, visions could become a reality, reaching millions of viewers around the world. It’s all about valuable connections and relationships that could open doors to new opportunities.

Fame Shorts Film Festival at The Labia Theatre

Discover the best of independent African cinema at the Fame Shorts Film Festival: thought-provoking films that showcase the most innovative and creative independent filmmakers from across the continent, this is one event not to miss. With six categories judged by industry ground breakers, Fame Shorts Film Festival is the perfect platform for aspiring filmmakers to showcase their work and engage with industry professionals. Immerse yourself in African cinema and be part of excitement this continent thrives on...

Vogue Nights Cape Town – District 6

Experience the vibrant and inclusive world of voguing at Vogue Nights. These events celebrate the dance style and culture that originated in the New York City’s ballroom era in the 1980s.

With intricate movements and fashion-inspired poses, voguing showcases the creativity and exquisite skill of dancers. Vogue Nights provide a safe space for LGBTQ+ communities, particularly those who are marginalised or underrepresented in mainstream culture. They are an important part of LGBTQ+ culture and history, allowing individuals to express themselves and challenge societal norms.

Join us at Vogue Nights to witness the sheer energy, talent and diversity this iconic dance form comprises.

The Mixtresses – The Studio at Rockefeller Hotel

Part of Muziki Africa, the Mixtresses event is a celebration of gender diversity in the music industry, shattering stereotypes and making music a call to inclusivity.

Female DJs have long faced challenges around visibility and recognition, but these all-female DJ line-ups provide a platform for immensely talented women to showcase their skills and challenge gender-based assumptions.

It’s a safe and inclusive environment - especially for women from marginalised communities - and inspires future generations of female DJs. Broaden your perceptions of great music and join us in this mega-empowering event at Fame Week Africa!

“Now that you’ve taken a peek into some of the offerings that make Fame Week Africa the huge success it became so rapidly, we look forward to meeting each and every one of you. Bang those drums, get those pitches ready to roll, bring the innovative ideas you want to turn to reality and get animated,” says Martin Hiller, portfolio director: Fame Week Africa.

“If you’re in our key industries, there really is something for you, you and especially you... We can’t wait to meet your talent!”

The full programme can be viewed here and you can book your seat here. Tickets start from R750 for all three days.

Event Details

Date: 4 to 6 September 2023

Location: CTICC 2, Cape Town

Website: www.ctiaf.com



