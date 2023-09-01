Tempo Luxury Restaurant opens in Johannesburg

Tempo Luxury Restaurant opens its doors to the public on Friday, 1 September 2023. Located within the Rivonia Crossing Shopping Centre on Witkoppen Road, Tempo Luxury is a new attraction poised to redefine the dining and nightlife experience in Johannesburg.

What was once a mere warehouse has been transformed into a breath-taking testament to luxury and sophistication. The vision for Tempo, which began taking shape in February, has culminated in to a venue that boasts several fascinations. The restaurant houses a remarkable 360-degree bar that becomes the highlight, serving as the focal point of this culinary haven. It also has a chic lounge for daytime indulgence, private cabanas, VIP booths and expansive outdoor spaces.

With the culinary skills of Bonga Williams guided by Aurum Restaurant’s Paulo Santos, Tempo’s menu promises memorable modern dishes with a variety of flavours carry their own stories with each bite. “Tempo Luxury is set to be a game-changer in the industry. We've perfectly crafted a space for the vibrant, culture of Johannesburg. It's not just a dining experience; it's a lifestyle." Trevor, the managing director of Tempo, stated.