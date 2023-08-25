Industries

Africa


Castle Lite teams up with Black Coffee to Lite'n up Jozi

25 Aug 2023
Castle Lite has become synonymous with unlocking iconic musical moments that live long in our memories. And this Summer, the brand has teamed with Grammy Award-winning musical maestro Black Coffee to host an official send-off party ahead of his historic Madison Square Garden headline show...
Castle Lite teams up with Black Coffee to Lite'n up Jozi

In the first of its Summer 2023 experiences, the brand has announced that it has teamed up with the Grammy Award-winning musical maestro Black Coffee to host an official send-off party ahead of his historic Madison Square Garden headline show.

Given that many of us may not be able to be there in person, as the world-renowned dance music star embarks on his quest to light up New York on 7 October , Castle Lite has found a solution through which we can celebrate with Black Coffee right here in Mzansi.

With these two brands at the intersection of South African excellence connecting over mutual history-in-the-making, Castle Lite and Black Coffee will be collaborating to give 1,000 fans an ultimate experience and a true South African-style send-off. With no tickets up for sale, fans are encouraged to keep an eye out on the brand's social media pages to stand a chance to secure a spot at the send-off over the next two weeks.

Coke Studio returns bigger and bolder, turning up the volume in South Africa!
Coke Studio returns bigger and bolder, turning up the volume in South Africa!

Issued by OLC Through The Line Communications 2 days ago

Castle Lite brand director Colleen Duvenage commented, “We thought we could either send a just few South Africans to New York; or we could be more inclusive and open up an unforgettable experience to over 1000 of the biggest fans. Over nearly two decades in the music industry the Grammy Award-winning DJ has broken barriers and set the bar as the country’s most globally recognized musical act. Now, in just a matter of weeks, Black Coffee is set to create even more history as he becomes the first-ever African DJ and the first South African artist to perform at the iconic Madison Square Garden.”

Since making the announcement back in March of this year, the world has been waiting with bated breath to see what the talented disk jockey has in store as he gears up for this moment in history.

Castle Lite advert. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheCampaign: Castle Lite and Derek Watts Lite'n Up

By 2 Feb 2023

This collaboration for the Black Coffee Send-Off experience won’t come as a surprise for anyone who’s been paying attention to Castle Lite’s moves. The brand has been front and center of creating epic moments and Lite’ning up South Africa through its urban events over the years, and this latest collaboration adds to its lengthy list of worldclass experiences.

So, save the date! 28 September will be an unmissable experience hosted by the man of the moment and the brand that prides itself on unlocking unforgettable moments and Liten’ing up Mzanzi.

Tickets can be secured by watching and following Castle Lite on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the website.

Let's do Biz