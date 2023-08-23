Coke Studio returns bigger and bolder, turning up the volume in South Africa!

Coke Studio™, the global music platform, is set to captivate the world with its highly anticipated new season, launching once again in South Africa. Showcasing awe-inspiring emerging artists from around the globe, this season promises to deliver 'Real Magic' to audiences far and wide by transcending borders, genres, and backgrounds in unforgettable musical collaborations.

Coke Studio, focuses on fostering artistic collaboration between diverse talents across the world, merging unique sounds into a harmonious blend that resonates with listeners everywhere. The platform's 'Real Magic' ethos, inspired by Coca-Cola's commitment to celebrating human connections and the symphony of diversities, serves as the driving force behind these remarkable creations.

"Coke Studio™ builds on Coca-Cola’s prevalent role in shaping music culture today and connecting fans with the music and artists of the moment they love. Coke Studio™ aims to engage Gen Z music lovers from around the world and connect them to the ethos of being your authentic self through collaborations with breakthrough artists who stand strong in their identity," said Ramokone Ledwaba, marketing director for Coca-Cola in South Africa."Dynamic collaborations spanning local and international horizons craft music that unveils transformative moments, showcasing the enchanting magic in unexpected connections."

For Coke Studio™ 2023, Coca-Cola® Original Taste and Coca-Cola® No Sugar packs have transformed into unique on-pack experiences as consumers stand an opportunity to enjoy digital portals with the invitation to 'Drink. Scan. Win’, unlocking unique experiences that draw fans closer to their friends and favourite artists through exclusive prizes, new music releases, festivals, and immersive on-pack activities.

Through activations at sought-after festivals like DStv Delicious Festival, Cotton Fest, and many more, Coke Studio™ will offer a refreshing opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in 'Real Magic” moments.

SA's coolest kids, multi-platinum-selling rapper Nasty C and award-winning Amapiano sensation Young Stunna join this year's line-up. The two will work alongside some of Africa's top talented artists to reimagine their hottest tracks into new and unique musical experiences and drop exclusive Coke Studio™ creative collisions.

Some of SA's most recognisable names in entertainment also form a pivotal aspect of Coke Studio™ this year, as one of the strategies employed to enhance consumer interaction is the use of influencers. These influential personalities serve as a compelling digital touchpoint, connecting the audience with the heart of the music experience. Musa Keys, Oscar Mbo, Ntobeko Sishi, Sicelo Buthelezi, Flvme, Witney Ramabulana, Sphokuhle N, Reggie Mohlabi, Kamo Mphela, Justin King, Danya Devs, Browns, 25K, Maglera Doe Boy, Dee Koala, Sir Bobz, Priddy Prince, Thato Saul, Justin Denobrega, Toss, Khanyisa Jaceni, and Focalistic have all joined hands with Coke Studio™ to amplify the buzz.

Their resonance with diverse audiences further enriches the immersive Coke Studio™ experience, fostering connections and ensuring that the 'Real Magic' transcends beyond the music itself, as the platform aims to create an engaging dialogue, ignite fan passion, and lead them on an unforgettable journey through the world of music.

Coke Studio™ 2023 features Jon Batiste and 18 breakthrough artists from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, the US, the UK, Canada, Colombia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, China, Korea, and the Philippines.

Unlock the magic of music with Coke Studio™ Season 2!



