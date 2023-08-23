Register now for Sho't Left Travel Week 2023

Hosted by South African Tourism, Sho't Left Travel Week has become a landmark event for the tourism industry. Sho't Left Travel Week offers discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of experiences from 4-10 September, in an effort to reignite travel to the country after the Covud-19 pandemic.

The week-long travel event will feature discounts on flights, accommodation, tours, activities, and more. There will also be a number of special events and promotions taking place during the week, including food festivals, concerts, and sporting events.

Source: South African Tourism

Registration is open for all entities within the travel and tourism sector; whether you represent accommodation services, airlines, car rentals, transfer companies, museums, restaurants, or adventures.

Benefits of registering travel deals:

• Amplified exposure: By registering, you gain access to Sho’t Left’s expansive online platforms. This gives you access to a broader audience, ensuring your offerings reach even more eager travellers at an accelerated pace.

• Strategic marketing resources: Leverage Sho’t Left’s marketing resources and platforms to strategically advertise your business and packages.

• Partnership support: Sho’t Left will equip you with invaluable tips and tools through its toolkit, which is designed to bolster your business strategies and drive greater tourism success.

Register by following these steps:

1. Login/Register with your New Partner Platform Profile

2. Create your profile - Channel or Product

3. Download your Travel Week Toolkit and start amplifying your own campaign

4. Create your range of products - hotels, experiences

5. Create your deals for Travel Week - use your images to enhance your deal; use your physical location; include price and discount; and validity dates to suit your business.