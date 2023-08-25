Industries

Art News South Africa

From entrepreneur to artist: Nelia Annandale embraces her artistic spirit

25 Aug 2023
Having handed over the reins of her beloved business earlier this year, Keedo's founder, Nelia Annandale, recently announced the launch of her latest venture: a contemporary abstract art collection called Petrichor.
Nelia Annandale, founder of Keedo, the Designer Children's Clothing brand, is embarking on a new creative journey, transitioning from entrepreneur to full-time artist. Image supplied.
As she embraces this new chapter in her career as a full-time artist, Annandale reflects on her entrepreneurial journey for the last three decades. As the founder of kids clothing brand, Keedo, her passion for investing in children and nurturing the planet allowed her to channel her creativity through the popular designer clothing line for many years. Now she continues to follow this passion, taking a bold step forward by embracing her innate artistic spirit.

Annandale's path as an entrepreneur has always been driven by a profound belief in the power of education, care, and sustainability – particularly in relation to shaping a brighter future for the children of South Africa, Africa, and the world.

Her brand, Keedo, became synonymous with ethically made clothing that blended comfort, style, and a deep respect for Mother Earth. Through her work, Annandale fostered awareness of the importance of conscious consumerism and instilled values of compassion, creativity, and environmental stewardship.

However, life's unexpected turns often lead us down new and transformative avenues. This shift to meaningful art has been formulating for some time but was spurred forward by a devastating fire at the Keedo Paarden Eiland warehouse at the end of 2022.

Edgars owner Retailability acquires kids clothing brand Keedo
Edgars owner Retailability acquires kids clothing brand Keedo

13 Apr 2023

“Seeing the Keedo factory burnt to the ground and the immense destruction caused by the fire was a life-changing moment for me,” said Nelia. It was from these ashes that she identified the opportunity for change and personal growth. What appeared to be an insurmountable challenge in fact became a turning point that awakened her artistic spirit, propelling her towards a new creative endeavour.

As a result, she was drawn to the concept of Petrichor. “Petrichor is the word used to describe the smell of rain after a long drought. To me, this epitomises not only the devastation of the fire, but also the beauty that can emerge from the ruins,” confirms Annandale.

As a full-time artist, she channels her vast life experiences, entrepreneurial acumen, and passion for purposeful expression into her vibrant and thought-provoking artwork.

It is apt then that Annandale’s first collection; “Petrichor” is such a powerful embodiment of the delicate balance between chaos and harmony, destruction, and renewal. Each brushstroke tells a story of resilience, hope, and the metamorphic power of embracing change.

By transitioning from entrepreneur to artist, Annandale continues to fashion our future, albeit through a different medium. Her purposeful works invite us to pause, reflect, and connect with the profound and cathartic messages they convey. Through her art, she both encourages and embraces the boundless potential for positive change within ourselves.

