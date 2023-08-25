Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards call for nominations

Striving to inspire a fashion and textile industry that is kind, fair, inclusive, diverse, nature-friendly, sustainable, and embraces circular design principles, the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards celebrates and supports emerging and established designers across accessories, footwear and clothing, tastemakers, and activism.
Nominations for the Awards close on Friday, 15 September 2023.
You do not have to submit garments or prepare a portfolio: a Twyg entry form (formulated in collaboration with Eco Standard South Africa) has been created where you can simply fill in the required details for your chosen category. Click here.
This year, there are 10 categories that people can nominate themselves, their brands, or their organisations for:
Five new categories have been added this year – Emerging Designer Award (formerly the Student Award), Footwear Award, Farm-to-fashion Award, Social Impact Award, and the Tastemaker Award.
The new categories hope to expand the reach and impact of the Awards, with the understanding that it’s not just fashion designers that will transform the industry, but thought-leaders, conscious entrepreneurs, and image makers too.
The eleventh category is the Changemaker Award. This category is not open to nominations but will be awarded to the contestant with the highest overall score and will be judged against the criteria set for the Changemaker Award.
Last year, this award was won by Cleo Droomer. "It is so wonderful to embark on a new journey and for your art to be recognised and appreciated when it is such a big departure from where you have been before. I am so appreciative of the opportunity to be seen by the industry," said Droomer when he received the award. Previous Changemaker Award winners include Mbali Mthethwa, founder of The Herd, Amanda Laird Cherry and Lara Klawikowski.
The Changemaker will be awarded a cash prize of R100,000. The winner of the Nicholas Coutts Award receives R10,000 from Nicholas’ family.
The judging will take place in October and the winners will be announced at a private award ceremony in late November in Cape Town, South Africa.
View the full list of 2023 Twyg Awards categories and entry forms here.