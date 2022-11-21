Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

RogerwilcoKLADomains.co.zaMpact PlasticsBullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedHellopeterMpactQuickEasy SoftwareBluegrass DigitalInsight SurveySakhumnotho Group HoldingsDistellLGEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • E-Commerce Controller/Online Coordinator Durban
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 winners announced

    21 Nov 2022
    Twyg, a not-for-profit organisation and online publication, announced the winners of its Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 on Thursday, 17 November at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town. Designers and brands were awarded for their implementation of sustainable, ethical, circular and regenerative design.
    From left: Droomer and The Bam Collective. Source: Supplied
    From left: Droomer and The Bam Collective. Source: Supplied
    Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 winners announced

    Now in its fourth year, the Sustainable Fashion Awards is a gathering of designers, makers, fashion visionaries and changemakers, celebrating those making meaningful contributions to a local sustainable and ethical fashion ecosystem.

    “With over 100 entries, we are proud to present this year’s winners,” says Jackie May, founder and editor of Twyg. After a week-long judging process, 27 finalists were selected and 10 category winners were announced.

    The judges for this year are Omoyemi Akerele, Mimma Vigelezia, Esethu Cenga, Dr Sipho Mbatha, Fabia Pryor, Nisha Kanabar and Sharon Armstrong.

    This year's overall winner is Cleo Droomer who won the Changemaker Award presented by Country Road. This award, which is not open for entries, is presented to a designer whose career has embraced sustainable and circular design practices. The winners with the highest scores in the design categories (Student, Accessory, Trans-seasonal, Coutts, Innovative Design and Materials Award) were judged against the criteria set for the Changemaker Award.

    Droomer has been awarded R100,000 by Country Road and also won the Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa.

    The full list of Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 winners is as follows.

    Accessory Award: Pichulik

    This award recognises an accessory brand that implements ethical labour practices, limits toxic chemicals and uses sustainable materials to create a quality item and considers end-of-life.

    Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa: Droomer

    This award is presented to a designer who has used innovative techniques to reduce fashion’s negative impact and shows commitment to using sustainable fabrics.

    Nicholas Coutts Award: Laaniraani

    This award honours talented young designer Nicolas Coutts, who used and explored traditional crafts and techniques in his design, but tragically lost his life in 2019. This award is presented to a designer who uses artisanal craft techniques such as weaving, embroidery or botanical dyeing to make fashion that foregrounds, celebrates and values the skills of the people who make the garments. Laaniraani wins R10,000 from Coutts’ family.

    Student Award from Levi’s South Africa: Aidan Peters

    This award is presented to a student who has produced a garment or collection that addresses the challenges of sustainability in the most exciting and beautiful way.

    Textiles or Mills Award: Zuri and Imani

    This award is presented to a South African textile maker or mill that uses natural, regenerative fibres, non-toxic dyes and finishes, and closed-loop systems.

    Trans-seasonal Award: The Bam Collective

    This award is presented to a collection, garment or brand that promotes trans-seasonal, multi-functionality and versatile style.

    Retail Award: Merchants on Long

    This award is presented to a retailer or retailing initiative that enhances sustainability, including pre-loved/gently worn, swap shops, garment rental, and similar activities.

    CMT or Manufacturer Award: Sparrow Society

    This award is presented to a ‘cut, make and trim’ factory or manufacturer of clothes or accessories that is socially and environmentally conscious and/or whose business practices are socially and environmentally responsible.

    Influencer Award: Khensani Mohlatlole

    This award is presented to a personality or think-fluencer who has actively promoted slow, sustainable fashion over the last 12 months and who has sparked relevant conversations. This person has also explained sustainable issues factually and has cautioned against harming nature on social media and other platforms.

    All category winners receive an assessment from Eco Standard South Africa.

    Cleo Droomer, who is travelling in Egypt, was unable to attend the event. Here is a clip of him receiving the news of his award. Feature image of guests, keynote speaker Renée Neblett (seated second from left and winner of the Influencer Award, Khensani Mohlatlole.

    NextOptions
    Read more: sustainable fashion, Country Road, SA fashion, Jackie May, Pichulik, Twyg

    Related

    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Woolworths flags higher profit as Covid disruption eases16 Nov 2022
    H&M Sustainable Production Africa Summit: Conversations on circularity
    H&M Sustainable Production Africa Summit: Conversations on circularity11 Nov 2022
    SA Fashion Week and Fashion Revolution partner to advocate sustainable design
    SA Fashion Week and Fashion Revolution partner to advocate sustainable design21 Oct 2022
    Fast fashion giant Shein commits to cutting emissions
    Fast fashion giant Shein commits to cutting emissions13 Oct 2022
    Source: © Twyg The 4th Twyg Annual Sustainable Fashion Awards includes a strong global perspective to the judging panel, from Country Road sustainability representatives to Swiss creative consultants and to Lagos Fashion Week founders
    4th annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards announce jury21 Sep 2022
    Pick n Pay Clothing to boost local sourcing
    Pick n Pay Clothing to boost local sourcing5 Sep 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Woolworths annual sales helped by second-half improvement26 Jul 2022
    Ethical fashion: How transparent are the world's biggest brands?
    Ethical fashion: How transparent are the world's biggest brands?15 Jul 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz