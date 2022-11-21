Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 winners announced

Twyg, a not-for-profit organisation and online publication, announced the winners of its Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 on Thursday, 17 November at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town. Designers and brands were awarded for their implementation of sustainable, ethical, circular and regenerative design.

From left: Droomer and The Bam Collective. Source: Supplied

Now in its fourth year, the Sustainable Fashion Awards is a gathering of designers, makers, fashion visionaries and changemakers, celebrating those making meaningful contributions to a local sustainable and ethical fashion ecosystem.

“With over 100 entries, we are proud to present this year’s winners,” says Jackie May, founder and editor of Twyg. After a week-long judging process, 27 finalists were selected and 10 category winners were announced.

The judges for this year are Omoyemi Akerele, Mimma Vigelezia, Esethu Cenga, Dr Sipho Mbatha, Fabia Pryor, Nisha Kanabar and Sharon Armstrong.

This year's overall winner is Cleo Droomer who won the Changemaker Award presented by Country Road. This award, which is not open for entries, is presented to a designer whose career has embraced sustainable and circular design practices. The winners with the highest scores in the design categories (Student, Accessory, Trans-seasonal, Coutts, Innovative Design and Materials Award) were judged against the criteria set for the Changemaker Award.

Droomer has been awarded R100,000 by Country Road and also won the Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa.

The full list of Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 winners is as follows.

Accessory Award: Pichulik

This award recognises an accessory brand that implements ethical labour practices, limits toxic chemicals and uses sustainable materials to create a quality item and considers end-of-life.

Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa: Droomer

This award is presented to a designer who has used innovative techniques to reduce fashion’s negative impact and shows commitment to using sustainable fabrics.

Nicholas Coutts Award: Laaniraani

This award honours talented young designer Nicolas Coutts, who used and explored traditional crafts and techniques in his design, but tragically lost his life in 2019. This award is presented to a designer who uses artisanal craft techniques such as weaving, embroidery or botanical dyeing to make fashion that foregrounds, celebrates and values the skills of the people who make the garments. Laaniraani wins R10,000 from Coutts’ family.

Student Award from Levi’s South Africa: Aidan Peters

This award is presented to a student who has produced a garment or collection that addresses the challenges of sustainability in the most exciting and beautiful way.

Textiles or Mills Award: Zuri and Imani

This award is presented to a South African textile maker or mill that uses natural, regenerative fibres, non-toxic dyes and finishes, and closed-loop systems.

Trans-seasonal Award: The Bam Collective

This award is presented to a collection, garment or brand that promotes trans-seasonal, multi-functionality and versatile style.

Retail Award: Merchants on Long

This award is presented to a retailer or retailing initiative that enhances sustainability, including pre-loved/gently worn, swap shops, garment rental, and similar activities.

CMT or Manufacturer Award: Sparrow Society

This award is presented to a ‘cut, make and trim’ factory or manufacturer of clothes or accessories that is socially and environmentally conscious and/or whose business practices are socially and environmentally responsible.

Influencer Award: Khensani Mohlatlole

This award is presented to a personality or think-fluencer who has actively promoted slow, sustainable fashion over the last 12 months and who has sparked relevant conversations. This person has also explained sustainable issues factually and has cautioned against harming nature on social media and other platforms.

All category winners receive an assessment from Eco Standard South Africa.

Cleo Droomer, who is travelling in Egypt, was unable to attend the event. Here is a clip of him receiving the news of his award. Feature image of guests, keynote speaker Renée Neblett (seated second from left and winner of the Influencer Award, Khensani Mohlatlole.