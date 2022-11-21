First Choice launches its second The Soft Life campaign

Woodlands Dairy has released its second The Soft Life campaign for its product First Choice Custard.

Aspiring to a soft life

Marilee Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen, brand manager at Woodlands Dairy and First Choice, says it was a no-brainer to build on the success of the first campaign.

“The ‘soft life’ is something every South African can relate and aspire to. Foods such as cheese and custard are often seen as luxury items, but we all enjoy them. First Choice Custard is similar to living the ‘soft life’, any day or every day of the week. It’s a self-care attitude to life. We all deserve a treat every now and again.”

Boom in sales

Van Nieuwenhuizen says the first campaign was hugely successful in terms of sales volumes and their social media platforms with over 1.3 million impressions, 190, 000 video views, and an increase in followers. Sales volume grew by 28% compared to the same period of the previous year.

“Inspired by the popular TV show MTV Cribs, part of the campaign shows our characters talk about the First Choice Custard inside their fridge, and then encourage Mzansi to purchase the product and show it off to win big prizes. It’s great fun!” Van Nieuwenhuizen adds.

Participants stand the chance to win one of ten cash prizes to the value of R10, 000 each, as well as the opportunity to win product hampers and a Soft Life nightgown via the First Choice Custard social media platforms.

Built around the concept of a ‘soft life’, an idiom widely used in South Africa to refer to living a life of comfort, Boomtown was the lead agency with concept and roll-out, while Impact Studio was responsible for the digital campaign.

Van Nieuwenhuizen concludes: “Aimed at South African families, moms and grandmothers, First Choice Custard is about creating and sharing great times with loved ones.”