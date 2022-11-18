Retailer Game makes metaverse debut this Black Friday

For Black Friday this year, mass retailer Game will join the metaverse through a branded Roblox game.

The game, which is unlike anything consumers have seen from the retailer before, launches on 21 November, and will give gamers the opportunity to win their share of over R70,000 in vouchers leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Black Friday Game game mixes South African culture and the fantastical in a challenge to race around a downtown city neighbourhood. Players will use potholes as portals, party at rooftop DJ gigs and dodge goo from exploding pigeons as they compete to get to the top of the leaderboard.

Players entering the world will be tasked with finding eight comet fragments (inspired by the retailer’s Black Friday ad campaign) around the city block – and those who are able to do this in the quickest time will win real-world prizes.

The competition will give three winners the opportunity to win big each day. Each day, the top player will win R5,000 in vouchers, the second R3,000 and the third R2,000. The competition ends on 28 November, although the game will remain available in Roblox for players to enjoy.

First of many metaverse projects

Roblox is one of the world’s biggest online gaming platforms and a popular metaverse destination with a global audience of over 200 million monthly users, predominantly among tweens and teens.

“We are so excited about this launch, as we open up our brand to a new audience,” explains Katherine Madley, Game’s vice president of marketing. “We have seen the incredible growth of the gaming sector globally and heard the call from consumers for brands to be more innovative in their approach.”

Madley adds that the brand plans to continue growing its metaverse-based offering. “Rather than a once-off project, we see this platform as an ongoing, integral part of our brand going forward. We are working to ensure we push this kind of innovation forward in our business, and plan to grow this offering.”

The game is open to all ages, however players will need to be at least 13 years of age to be eligible winners for the vouchers, and vouchers can be redeemed on any product that Game stocks.