Cotton Fest announces Johannesburg lineup

24 Jan 2023
The highly anticipated Cotton Fest is returning to Johannesburg next month, and has confirmed this year's line-up.
Source: www.unsplash.com

The festival will once again merge both established and young emerging local talents performing live across three energy-packed stages.

Founded to showcase the diversities in various popular music genres with the aim of fusing the gaps within the different local movements, the event platform also celebrates fashion and sport.

Image supplied: The All Africa Music Awards red carpet
All Africa Music Award winners announced!

1 day ago

The almost sold-out urban music and fashion explosion will this year feature over 160 of South Africa’s finest young musical talent including A Reece, Benny Chill, Blaq Diamond, Candii, Bravo Le Roux, Cye, Costa Titch, Eddiesoul, DJ Harvey, Flow Jones Jr, Hype, King Ky, Teddy Goodfella, and more.

The Cotton Fest lineup is subject to change prior to the show.

As always the entertainment-filled festival will include various other lifestyle elements to keep the crowd entertained including:

  • The Tuckshop - retail fashion store
  • Unconventional Sports Area - Live Skateboard Competition
  • University Cafeteria - Food Court
  • Customisation Station
  • Half-court Basketball Court
  • Live Art Installation
Cotton Fest announces Johannesburg lineup

Limited phase two tickets are available via Webtickets and Pick 'n Pay outlets nationwide.
The festival will this year also see an expansion of its footprint, with a new space inside the festival space known as The Lot, via a partnership between Cotton Fest and JHC Housing.

The festival will take place at The Station on 4 February. Doors open at 12pm.

Source:
Source:
Source:
