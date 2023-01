All Africa Music Award winners announced!

The eighth All Africa Music Award (Afrima) winners were announced on 22 January in Dakar, Senegal.

Image supplied: The All Africa Music Awards red carpet

Broadcast live to over 84 countries around the world, Afrima in Senegal saw superstars like the Nigerian maverick Davido clinch three awards in one night as he emerged winner of the “Best African Collaboration”, “Best Duo or Group in African Electro”, and “Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music” categories, respectively.

Other continental champions such as Egyptian rapper Marwan Moussa followed closely, clinching two awards for “Best African Rapper/Lyricist,” as well as “Best Duo or Group in African Hip Hop” categories, respectively.

Importantly, in the non-voting category, the International Executive Committee bestowed the “Legend Award” for the Afrima to three iconic Senegalese veterans including Youssou N’dour, Baaba Maal, and Ismail Lo.

All the winners across the remaining 39 categories were decided by popular votes from music lovers. The voting period for Afrima began on 25 September and ended on 13 January. The voting procedure and results were reviewed and collated by an international auditor of great repute,

Find the full list of winners for the eighth Afrima below:

Regional winners

Best Female Artiste in Western Africa Asa Ocean Nigeria Gyakie Something Ghana Josey Ft. Bonigo (Winner) Zambeleman Cote d'Ivoire Manamba Kante Bhouloun Djouri Guinea Oumou Sangare Wassulu Don Mali Simi Woman Nigeria Soraia Ramos BKBN Cape Verde Tems Crazy Tings Nigeria Tiwa Savage Ft. Brandy Somebody's Son Nigeria Viviane CHIDID Ft. Bass Thioung Sweet Game Senegal Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa A-Reece Couldn't Have Said It Better, Pt.3 South Africa Blxckie feat A-Reece Sneaky South Africa DJ Tarico Ft. DJ Consequence, Nelson Tivane & Preck Number One Mozambique Gemini Major Ft. Ayra Starr Ooh Lala Malawi Focalistic X Madumane and Mellow & Sleazy feat. DJ Maphorisa 16 Days No Sleep South Africa Kabza De Small Ft. DJ Maphorisa Abalele South Africa Musketeers Ft. Azmo Danko feat. Azmo Namibia Master KG x Wanitwa Mos Ft. Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, Obeey Amor Dali Nguwe South Africa Winky D (Winner) Happy Again Zimbabwe Zakes Bantwini Ft. Kasango Osama South Africa Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa DJ Yessonia Ft. Boohle Ngifuna Wena Namibia DJ Zinhle Ft. Black Motion, Kabza De Small & Nokwazi Siyabonga South Africa Kamo Mphela Ghost South Africa Makhadzi (Winner) Mama South Africa Nadia Nakai Ft. Lucasraps Not The Same South Africa Nomfundo Moh Ft. ShaSha & Ami Faku Phakade Lami South Africa ShaSha Ft. Kamo Mphela & Felo Le Tee iPiano Zimbabwe Simmy We Were Here South Africa Tamy Moyo Sare Zimbabwe Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo Ft. Sino Msolo & Boibizza Tanzania South Africa Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa A.L.A (Winner) 30 Tunisia Ali Loka Matkhafesh Yamma Egypt Ahmed Saad Ft. 3enba & Double Zuksh AlMoulouk Egypt DJ Snake Disco Maghreb Algeria Draganov Chichi Morocco El Grande Toto Salade Coco Morocco Marwan Moussa Batal 3alam Egypt Snor Kasseta Morocco Soolking Suavemente Algeria Wegz Albakht Egypt Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa Faouzia (Winner) RIP Love Morocco Jaylann Oui Oui Morocco Kenza Morsli Ft. DJ Adel Moustahil Algeria Lyna Mahyem Mal De Toi Algeria Manal Makhelaw Magalou Morocco Marwa Loud & Moha K Ghir Ntiya Morocco Ruby Namet Nenna Egypt Rym Stylo Warqa Morocco Best Male Artiste in Central Africa C4 Pedro Posa Angola Dadju Ambassadeur DRC Fally Ipupa (Winner) Bloqué DRC Innoss'B Mortel-06 DRC Gaz Mawete 500 DRC Matias Damasio Como Antes Angola Ninho Jefe DRC Roga Roga & Extra Musica Bokoko DRC Tayc Dodo Cameroon Tenor Ft. Innoss'B Mami Wata Cameroon Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa Addis Legesse Enja Ethiopia Bien (& Aaron Rimbui) Bald Men Anthem Kenya Diamond Platnumz Ft. Zuchu Mtasubiri Tanzania Eddy Kenzo Songa Uganda Kassmasse (Winner) Sewasew Ethiopia King Saha Zakayo Uganda Marioo Ft. Jovial Mi Amor Tanzania Mbosso Ft. Costa Titch & Phantom Steeze Moyo Tanzania Nyashinski Ft. Femi One Properly Kenya Rayvanny Ft. Vjollca Pele Pele Tanzania Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa Betty G Addis Semay Ethiopia Frida Amani Fala Mimi Tanzania Hewan Gebrewold Shemuna Ethiopia Muthaka (Winner) Sorry Kenya Nandy Siwezi Tanzania Nikita Kering Last Name Kenya Rosa Ree Watatubu Tanzania Spice Diana Ft. DJ Seven Tujuoge Uganda Tanasha Donna Maradonna Kenya Zuchu Ft. Bontle Smith & Tyler Kitu Tanzania

Continental winners