DStv launches new channel to combat load shedding disruptions

24 Jan 2023
MultiChoice has announced the launch of a new channel called DStv Switch'd on to combat the load shedding crisis.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Frustrated customers

The intervention aims to lessen the frustration of DStv viewers who miss prime-time television due to a lack of electricity by giving viewers up to five times to watch their favourite primetime shows when the lights come back on.

Load shedding to continue for at least two more years - Eskom
Load shedding to continue for at least two more years - Eskom

By 1 day ago

DStv Switch’d on channels 109 and 110 will launch on Tuesday 24 January 2023.

Prime-time content

These two new pop-up channels will air selected prime-time content from Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu and Kyknet and Kie respectively. Ensuring that DStv customers have multiple opportunities in a 24-hour period to watch the titles such as The River, DiepCity, Gqerberha the Empire, Gomora and Arendsvlei.

DStv Switch’d on Channels 109 and 110 will be open to South Africa and Lesotho customers. DStv premium and DStv compact plus subscribers will continue to be able to view their favourite content through catch-up and on the DStv app as well.

NextOptions
Source: Mr Price Group
Current load shedding situation "untenable" - Mr Price chairman23 hours ago
Energy Crisis Committee releases progress report
Energy Crisis Committee releases progress report1 day ago
Load shedding to continue for at least two more years - Eskom
Load shedding to continue for at least two more years - Eskom1 day ago
Government working on energy relief package for small businesses
Government working on energy relief package for small businesses19 Jan 2023
New law planned to speed up power projects
New law planned to speed up power projects17 Jan 2023
DStv welcomes the launch of Quincy Jones' Qwest TV onto screens this month
MultiChoiceDStv welcomes the launch of Quincy Jones' Qwest TV onto screens this month17 Jan 2023
Eskom to reduce power cuts but long-term outlook bleak
Eskom to reduce power cuts but long-term outlook bleak17 Jan 2023
Can an employer dock salaries due to load shedding?
Can an employer dock salaries due to load shedding?16 Jan 2023

