DStv launches new channel to combat load shedding disruptions

MultiChoice has announced the launch of a new channel called DStv Switch'd on to combat the load shedding crisis.

Frustrated customers

The intervention aims to lessen the frustration of DStv viewers who miss prime-time television due to a lack of electricity by giving viewers up to five times to watch their favourite primetime shows when the lights come back on.

DStv Switch’d on channels 109 and 110 will launch on Tuesday 24 January 2023.

Prime-time content

These two new pop-up channels will air selected prime-time content from Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu and Kyknet and Kie respectively. Ensuring that DStv customers have multiple opportunities in a 24-hour period to watch the titles such as The River, DiepCity, Gqerberha the Empire, Gomora and Arendsvlei.

DStv Switch’d on Channels 109 and 110 will be open to South Africa and Lesotho customers. DStv premium and DStv compact plus subscribers will continue to be able to view their favourite content through catch-up and on the DStv app as well.