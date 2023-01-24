Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaeMediaStudent VillageJoe PublicBurnesseoTractor OutdoorPrimedia OutdoorWunderman ThompsonJacaranda FMDemographicaAdvertising Week AfricaMachine_Insight SurveyMultiChoiceMediaHeads 360Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Content marketing - the best way to promote your brand

24 Jan 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Sponsored articles are the best way to let South Africans know about your brand, products, and solutions.
Content marketing - the best way to promote your brand

Content marketing is the best way to let South Africans know about your brand, products, and solutions.

It generates value for your company through high-quality, reliable articles about your products and services.

MyBroadband’s 2022 Digital Marketing Report showed that articles are the most trusted form of online advertising in South Africa.

The report also showed that both business decision-makers and consumers prefer using online articles and reviews to find important information about the products and services they want to buy.

The best way to distribute this content is on large platforms that give you access to a bigger audience – and this is where TopAuto comes in.

TopAuto marketing

TopAuto will meet every need you have along your content marketing journey – from generating high-quality articles that build trust to distributing them to its large and powerful audience.

It is your best option as it is the largest motoring news website in South Africa and is still experiencing unparalleled growth having recently smashed its readership record.

TopAuto now reaches 946,000 South African car enthusiasts every month – and an impressive 1.7 million pages were opened in October.

Its audience is not only large, but also consists of influential people, as 85% of TopAuto’s readers are decision-makers in their homes.

More than half of TopAuto’s readers are also C-level executives, company directors, business owners, and managers:

  • 16,500 CEOs and directors
  • 93,600 business owners
  • 410,000 managers

TopAuto’s talented marketing team will help you reach this impressive audience and will also provide in-depth reporting on your campaign.

It is, therefore, clear why South African brands prefer TopAuto for their marketing needs, so click here to find out more about our advertising solutions.

NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: content marketing, MyBroadband, sponsored content, Broad Media, TopAuto

Related

Place your brand in front of 946,000 motoring enthusiasts
Broad MediaPlace your brand in front of 946,000 motoring enthusiasts20 Dec 2022
TopAuto has 946,000 monthly readers - Here's how your brand can benefit
Broad MediaTopAuto has 946,000 monthly readers - Here's how your brand can benefit21 Nov 2022
The one thing South Africa's top companies have in common
Broad MediaThe one thing South Africa's top companies have in common15 Nov 2022
The best place to reach South Africa's investment and finance decision-makers
Broad MediaThe best place to reach South Africa's investment and finance decision-makers1 Nov 2022
Promote your business on TopAuto for a superior ROI
Broad MediaPromote your business on TopAuto for a superior ROI25 Oct 2022
How to get your message to South African IT executives
Broad MediaHow to get your message to South African IT executives18 Oct 2022
Daily Investor's powerful South African investment and finance audience
Broad MediaDaily Investor's powerful South African investment and finance audience11 Oct 2022
#LunchtimeMarketing: Context and content
#LunchtimeMarketing: Context and content7 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz