Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Energy News South Africa

Energy & Mining trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Load shedding to continue for at least two more years - Eskom

23 Jan 2023
By: Tim Cocks
Eskom has called on South Africans to be sparing with electrical appliances after 4pm as the utility works to ease load shedding. Outgoing CEO Andre De Ruyter also re-affirmed that power cuts would continue for two more years at least.
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

South Africans were recently braced for Stage 8 load shedding - more than half a day with no power - but De Ruyter told a virtual news conference on Sunday that that possibility is receding. He added that there was always an "inherent risk" it could get worse if further outages happen during peak demand.

"We would really urge South Africans to plan (evening) consumption such that ... we have reduced demand," he said. "Switch off air conditioners, only boil water that you need - don't fill the kettle up. These small steps will really make a difference."

Creaking coal-fired power stations, corruption in coal supply contracts, criminal sabotage and failure to ease up regulation to enable private providers to swiftly bring renewable energy on tap have all left South Africa in a deep power deficit.

Government to take on Eskom debt in staggered way
Government to take on Eskom debt in staggered way

By 12 Jan 2023

Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said that by the end of March, the firm should be able to bring 1,862 megawatts back online, and that it would focus on keeping its top six power stations running smoothly.

"We remain acutely aware of how our poor current performance is impacting the country," he said. "We are working tirelessly to address this."

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, energy crisis, Eskom, Andre de Ruyter, Jan Oberholzer, Tim Cocks

Related

Power cuts in SA are playing havoc with the country's water system
Power cuts in SA are playing havoc with the country's water system3 hours ago
Source:
DStv launches new channel to combat load shedding disruptions3 hours ago
S.Africa to call it a wrap on current hikes, last 50 bps on 26 Jan
S.Africa to call it a wrap on current hikes, last 50 bps on 26 Jan1 day ago
Source: Mr Price Group
Current load shedding situation "untenable" - Mr Price chairman1 day ago
Energy Crisis Committee releases progress report
Energy Crisis Committee releases progress report1 day ago
Government working on energy relief package for small businesses
Government working on energy relief package for small businesses19 Jan 2023
Why international organisations hold the key to an accelerated just energy transition
Why international organisations hold the key to an accelerated just energy transition19 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters.
Bank of Japan disappoints markets18 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz