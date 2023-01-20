Industries

Andrew van Zyl appointed MD of SRK Consulting (SA)

20 Jan 2023
Andrew van Zyl has been appointed managing director of SRK Consulting (SA). He stepped into the role from January 2023, taking over from Vis Reddy who completed a term of almost eight years as MD at the end of 2022.
Andrew van Zyl, MD of SRK Consulting (SA)
Andrew van Zyl, MD of SRK Consulting (SA)

Having joined SRK in 2011, Van Zyl became a partner in the firm in 2015 and was appointed as a director in 2020.

“My new role is primarily focused on people, context and strategy, to give SRK’s partners and practices a sounding board, and help build the complementary strengths within the company,” he said.

Extensive mining sector experience

Van Zyl has extensive experience in the mining sector, working initially in production and project roles and later shifting his focus into strategy, business development and valuation. He also spent several years as a technical advisor to a government committee negotiating a mining convention, as well as rail and mineral terminal concessions.

His experience includes valuing metals and minerals assets, including iron ore, manganese, chrome, copper, coal, gold and the platinum group metals. He is active in industry bodies, including being on the council of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM), a member of the inaugural SAIMM ESGS committee and past chair of the South African Mineral Asset Valuation (SAMVAL) Committee.

#BizTrends2023: Will climate action see more private-public collaboration?
#BizTrends2023: Will climate action see more private-public collaboration?

By 9 Jan 2023

In SRK’s involvement in the field of responsible sourcing of minerals, Van Zyl takes a lead role in the firm’s partnership with EU’s Re-Sourcing initiative. This body is funded by the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 programme, and draws on SRK’s knowledge of current issues in the mining.

He has presented at a range of conferences, including the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba and presenting regularly at the World Association of Mining Lawyers’ annual conference.

