South Africa concerned Trump election will impact climate talks

South Africa is concerned by the impact Donald Trump's election as the next president of the United States may have on talks to tackle climate change, its environment minister said on Friday.

A municipal worker attempts to unclog a flooded road in Newlands during heavy rains in Cape Town, South Africa, 9 July 2024. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo

Trump's election and the collapse of Germany's coalition government this week have come right before COP29 talks aimed at curbing global warming, which scientists blame for destructive hurricanes, floods and heatwaves across the world this year.

"We are concerned about America because we don't know what they're going to do ... how (it) is going to approach COP," South African Environment Minister Dion George told Reuters.

"Mr Trump said that he would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, but we don't know what will happen," George added in a telephone interview on Friday.

International partners are concerned that the prospect of an administration led by Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, will demotivate poor and middle-income countries who want rich nations to shoulder more of its financial burden.

South Africa, which is one of the world's top 15 greenhouse gas emitters and accounts for 30% of the continent's emissions, has accepted $11.6bn from rich nations, mainly in loans, for a switch from coal to renewable energy.

This is seen as a potential model for other 'Global South' countries who say financing pledges of $100bn, which took years to come through, are insufficient.

"It's certainly not enough. We need another target," George said. "But then the question is: as the voter base is shifting in developed economies, are they actually going to pay it?"

The South African minister said he had been reassured by German officials that Europe's stance at the COP29 climate talks will not be hurt by Berlin's political crisis.

George said that Jennifer Morgan, Germany's state secretary for international climate action, had contacted him to say it will be up to the European Union to maintain leadership.

"Their position is not changed and that is how they will approach COP," George said, adding: "They're on Team Europe. The European Union and German have clearly set out their objectives."