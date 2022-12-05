Industries

Joburg Homemakers Fair returns in full force

5 Dec 2022
After a two-year hiatus, the 28th Johannesburg Homemakers Fair is back in full force.
Image supplied: The Joburg Homemakers Fair is returning in 2023
Taking place from 24 to 26 March 2023 at the revamped Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre, the exhibition is set to change the way you live in your space.

Hestelle Robinson, chief executive officer of Homemakers, says, “What was, no longer is and how we live has changed. Home is no longer only where we live, but also where we celebrate, relax, rejuvenate, learn, teach, work, move and so much more. What we treasure are the experiences and memories we make with those in it.”

With a renewed focus on what makes a home, different zones will include an all-inclusive display of top brands and local craftsmanship, all under one roof. Be treated to the latest in home improvement and services, décor, kitchens and appliances, DIY and smart living, outdoor and landscaping, hobbies and how-to’s, health and fitness, locally made ceramics, art fashion and beauty, travel and adventure, as well as fun and food.

Exhibitors range from start-ups and artisans to multinational industry leaders, showcasing the latest products and trends from established professionals in their respective fields.

The structure of the new venue allows for a wide range of activities across four levels, which will be used to host brand-new breakaway and pop-up activities in dedicated zones that will appeal to each member of the household.

Pantone #ColorOfTheYear 2023: Viva Magenta
2 days ago

Feature areas such as Artisan, Fashion and Beauty will showcase designers and creators of hip and happening products, perfect as gifts or spoiling yourself. Support local and unique handmade beauty products, clothing, jewellery and accessories. Also featured will be designer crockery and exclusive kitchenware.

Part of any South African’s make-up is most definitely great food and a “lekker kuier”. Join the fair for brekkie, lunch or dinner at the Outdoor Food Truck Dining Zone, where you can enjoy freshly made street food and delicious local favourites.

At The Eatery, you can stock up for the pantry, enjoy warm comfort food and of course something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Snack while you browse or take home some delicious treats to enjoy while you plan your next renovation.

Discover all the travel industry has to offer, from cosy leisure campers to classic tents and the latest gear. Professional advice will be on hand to help you plan a well-deserved holiday at your home away from home.

“The 2023 Johannesburg Homemakers Fair promises to satisfy your every need. The past two years have proven the immeasurable value and importance of face-to-face marketing, and consumers need to connect with suppliers, build rapport, compare, touch, feel, smell, and get peace of mind before making a purchase. Furthermore, we’ve gained valuable experience in presenting digital events and will use this to maximize the live event’s exposure, giving exhibitors and visitors a hybrid offering with more reach and value. This instalment is set to be bigger and better than ever before. It’s an opportunity to envision and create the perfect lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of,” Robinson concludes.

The show will take place from 24-26 March 2023, from 10am to 6pm on Friday and 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. For enquiries, go here.

fashion, food and wine, Johannesburg events, Hestelle Robinson

