Africa


All the top YouTube videos in SA for the year!

2 Dec 2022
YouTube has released its list of the top trending videos, music videos, shorts and creators in South Africa.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

This year’s lists are reflective of the most talked about moments to unfold in 2022 on and offline, such as the NFL halftime show, the moment actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, a dancing Pretoria school teacher and top South African musical talent like Wanitwa Mos.

“Every year, the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us in South Africa a valuable glimpse into what people in South Africa were most curious about. YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what is happening in the world, while participating in today's culture.

Whether it’s shorts creators fascinating millions such as the daring antics of Hingaflips, or iconic events such as that Will Smith slap, 2022 was an important year for us all and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us,” says Zeph Masote YouTube lead, South Africa.

This year, YouTube released five lists in South Africa:

1. Top Shorts (New): A list ranking the most viewed shorts in 2022
2. Top Trending Videos: A list ranking the most viewed trending videos in 2022
3. Top Music Videos: A list ranking the most viewed music videos in 2022
4. Top Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022. This list includes long form, shorts, and multiformat creators
5. Breakout Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022 and channel tripling in size when compared to 2021 (+200% year-over- year growth). This list includes long form, shorts, and multiformat creators

The Top Trending Videos list is based on a range of factors - beyond just views - that indicate how “trending” a video really is. The YouTube Culture & Trends team also considers engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video.

Source:
Here is the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class for 2023!

16 Nov 2022

YouTube recently announced that YouTube Shorts has over 1.5 billion logged-in viewers every month and is averaging over 30 billion daily views. The company also announced that YouTube paid more than $50bn to creators, artists, and media companies in the three years before June 2022.
More than two million people participate in YouTube’s partnerships program around the world. YouTube’s subscription services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, now have more than 80 million users, including trailers, around the world.

Below are the full list End of Year Lists in South Africa:

Top Trending Videos
VideoChannel
Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bombGuardian News
EPISODE 371 | Julius Malema on Politics , Winnie Mandela , ANCYL ,EFF, Corruption, Cyril RamaphosaMacG
A Pretoria High School dancing teacher goes viralSABC News
You're a bad, weak lawyer' - Malema to AfriForum's attorneyEyewitness News
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime ShowNFL
Faces of Africa - Even The Gangsters Pt.2CGTN Africa
I BOUGHT MY GIRLFRIEND HER DREAM CAR!! *She fainted*Ghost Hlubi
Full 68 Days Build Rolls Royce Boat Tail For My SonND - Woodworking Art
10 Bodybuilders Who Took It Too FarFactFile
The end of the road for JR? - Idols SA | S18 | Ep 03 | Mzansi Magic | PromoMzansiMagicOfficial
Top Shorts
VideoChannel
Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #ShortsShangerdanger
Sarah Trust ChallengesHingaflips
Social experiment | What would you do?ILYA BORZOV
She used witchcraft to take our money (Baby almost cried)Tov Family
Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE!!How Ridiculous
This Magic Trick EXPLAINED (America's Got Talent)Zack D. Films
Rihanna Rude Boy - Public DanceEsosa Ogbebor
He got his daddy back #shortsBam and Bri Nation
amapiano groovist @koketsokhunongMzansi Fresh Dancers
Welcome to the stomach #shortsAdrian Bliss
Top Music Videos
VideoChannel
Wanitwa Mos & Master KG - Dali Nguwe (ft Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, Obeey Amor) (Official Video)Wanitwa Mos Entertainment
K.O - SETE (Official Music Video) ft. Young Stunna, BlxckieKOOfficialVEVO
uMlando9umba - Topic
Wanitwa Mos, Master KG & Lowsheen - Sofa Silahlane [ft. Nkosazana Daughter] (Official Music Video)Wanitwa Mos Entertainment
Senior Oat-All In You (feat. Kemy Chienda)Senior Oat Official
Daliwonga - Abo Mvelo (Visualizer) ft. Mellow & Sleazy and M.JDaliwonga
uMlando - 9umba, TOSS & Mdoovar [Ft. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade] (Video)9umba 9umba
Burna Boy - Last Last [Official Music Video]Burna Boy
Inkabi Nation - Voicemail [Official Music Video]Inkabi Records
Wanitwa Mos, Master KG & Lowsheen 'Sofa Silahlane' (Sthandwa Sami) (ft. Nkosazana Daughter)Wanitwa Mos Entertainment

Top Creators
MacG
NichLmao
MSA previously My Story Animated
Zhong
Ghost Hlubi
MrBeast
Dan Rhodes
The Royalty Family
Brent Rivera
Stokes Twins
Breakout Creators
NichLmao
Jesser
Airrack
Jamie Nyland
Wanitwa Mos Entertainment
The Hustlers Corner SA
Kat
BIRTH Of STARS
Mlungisi Nkosi
Shangerdanger
NextOptions
Read more: YouTube, Bizcommunity, South Africa, Will Smith, videos, trending, Zeph Masote

