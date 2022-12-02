All the top YouTube videos in SA for the year!

YouTube has released its list of the top trending videos, music videos, shorts and creators in South Africa.

This year’s lists are reflective of the most talked about moments to unfold in 2022 on and offline, such as the NFL halftime show, the moment actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, a dancing Pretoria school teacher and top South African musical talent like Wanitwa Mos.

“Every year, the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us in South Africa a valuable glimpse into what people in South Africa were most curious about. YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what is happening in the world, while participating in today's culture.

Whether it’s shorts creators fascinating millions such as the daring antics of Hingaflips, or iconic events such as that Will Smith slap, 2022 was an important year for us all and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us,” says Zeph Masote YouTube lead, South Africa.

This year, YouTube released five lists in South Africa:

1. Top Shorts (New): A list ranking the most viewed shorts in 2022

2. Top Trending Videos: A list ranking the most viewed trending videos in 2022

3. Top Music Videos: A list ranking the most viewed music videos in 2022

4. Top Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022. This list includes long form, shorts, and multiformat creators

5. Breakout Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022 and channel tripling in size when compared to 2021 (+200% year-over- year growth). This list includes long form, shorts, and multiformat creators

The Top Trending Videos list is based on a range of factors - beyond just views - that indicate how “trending” a video really is. The YouTube Culture & Trends team also considers engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video.

YouTube recently announced that YouTube Shorts has over 1.5 billion logged-in viewers every month and is averaging over 30 billion daily views. The company also announced that YouTube paid more than $50bn to creators, artists, and media companies in the three years before June 2022.

More than two million people participate in YouTube’s partnerships program around the world. YouTube’s subscription services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, now have more than 80 million users, including trailers, around the world.

Below are the full list End of Year Lists in South Africa: