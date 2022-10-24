Industries

    Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival returns after 2 years

    24 Oct 2022
    After a two-year absence, the Franschhoek Cap Classique and Champagne Festival is back!
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Festivalgoers will get to enjoy Cap Classiques from Graham Beck, Anthonij Rupert, Villiera, Morena and many more as well as Champagnes from a still-to-be-confirmed list of French producers.

    Fabulous fare from a variety of stalls and local favourite restaurants will keep the hunger pangs at bay, and live music from local superstar Amy Jones and DJ Shen FM will add to the elegant yet laid-back atmosphere of the garden-party-style event.

    As in previous years, the dress code is Blue and White, and those judged the best dressed will be in line to win great prizes on both days.

    Festival organiser Darielle Robertson says, “The 2019 Cap Classique and Champagne Festival was completely sold out weeks before the event, and tickets for the 2020 show were selling like hotcakes before we had to cancel due to the pandemic. Last year’s festival became another Covid-19 casualty due to lockdown restrictions.”

    “Tickets will be much sought after as bubbly lovers are going to want to make up for the missed two years, so pre-booking is essential as the new look and feel allows for a limited number of guests only,” Robertson continues.

    Image supplied: Chef Glenda Lederle and Kevin Collins
    All about Jozi's new tapas pop-up restaurant Bocodillo

    12 Oct 2022

    Theesan Moodley, CEO of sponsor Sanlam Private Wealth, says, “As always, we are excited to partner with this luxury lifestyle event as it provides us with the perfect platform to collaborate with fellow experts in their craft and create an exclusive experience for guests.”

    A full list of the Cap Classique and Champagne producers attending the festival will be released soon.

    The two-day event is set to take place at the Franschhoek Monument on 3 and 4 December from 11am to 4pm. Tickets are now available from Webtickets and cost R450 per person – including a souvenir tasting glass and 10 tasting coupons.

    The first 100 buyers can take advantage of an early bird special and purchase tickets for only R400 per person.

    Franschhoek, Western Cape, Sanlam Private Wealth, food and wine festivals

