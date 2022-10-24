Corona Sunsets Festival goes green

Corona Sunsets Festival is returning to Johannesburg with the intention of advocating sustainability and leaving as little behind as possible.

Image supplied

Along with eco-awareness surprises and attractions, there will be no visible plastic at the festival, barring plastic used in some of the setup logistics. Food vendors and bars will only be using paper and biodegradable packaging.

“All of these single-use plastics do not need to end up in landfill and we are proud that Corona Sunsets Festival is taking an active role in event sustainability. The goal is also to get festival goers thinking about the environment and what small changes they can make in their lives to positively impact the environment,” said Marsha Kumire, marketing director of Corona South Africa

Festival goers will have the opportunity to learn how these changes can be incorporated into their daily lives to contribute to a better world, aligning with Corona’s efforts to help protect the world's oceans and beaches from marine plastic pollution.

As a brand born at the beach, Corona believes it has a responsibility to do all it can to be an ally to our environment and our oceans.

Included is an offline Pledge Draft in which pledges will then be written on small pieces of fabric and pinned to a feature wall at the festival. Ultimately, Corona plans to reuse the fabric pieces as inners for scatter cushions and beanbags.

“This is the most anticipated lifestyle festival of the season and, really not to be missed. Corona Sunsets Festival truly has its unique atmosphere, with world-class music and activities like a Mixology Session where you can learn how to make Corona cocktails. An underwater and outdoor VR Experience, and a bonding Drum Circle to unwind and relax. Let’s not forget the molten glory of the sunset moment you’ll get to experience with your good friends,” said event organiser, Shaun Duwe.

The festival will happen on 29 October at Huddle Park, Johannesburg. To buy your festival ticket, go here.