All about Jozi's new tapas pop-up restaurant Bocodillo

Bocodillo, a new pop-up tapas restaurant, will be coming to Johannesburg this summer.

Image supplied: Chef Glenda Lederle and Kevin Collins

The pop-up is the inspired brainchild of chef Glenda Lederle and bon vivant Kevin Collins.

Bocodillo means snack or sandwich in Spanish - but will translate into morsels of deliciousness served up on artistic fishy small plates created by Collins himself.

The pair love tapas, small plates of food that are served with ice-cold drinks at sunset, and so Bocodillo – which is open in Lederle’s courtyard and runs until 17 December – was born.

The menu includes chilled gazpacho; grilled sardines and calamari; layered tortilla de patatas (Spanish omelette); Serrano jamon; Spanish meatballs; chorizo sausage; pork belly and slow-roasted spare rib empanadas. Messages were dispatched to bring in a sweet and sour carrot pickle that was first served at the Polana Hotel in Maputo.

Pan Con Tomato will be served on holy crystal bread, which is famous in the sidewalk cafes in Barcelona while there will be an abundance of octopus, croquettas, patatas bravos and corn on the cob.

The talented Collins has also made a unique series of exquisite small fishy plates to honour the Spanish love of fish. These one-of-a-kind ceramics will be on sale exclusively at the pop-up venue.

The Bocodillo menu

Collins says, “Both Glenda and I loved the Spanish culinary philosophy. We have sourced the finest ingredients – from olive oil and peppers to roast, grill, pickle and puree to pungent smoked paprika.”

Although it’s not traditional, Bocodillo has added a sweet component to the tapas menu: a packed with flavour, cooling blood orange sorbet to finish off your evening, or a Crema Catalana.

So forget loadshedding! Joburg summer is here with its legendary sultry evenings so share an after-work snack and a crisp, icy glass of Cava or a jug of blood orange sangria and avoid peak hour traffic.

Bocodillo takes place in the courtyard of Lederle’s Restaurant, Hyde Square Shopping Centre at 285 Jan Smuts Avenue in Hyde Park. It is open until 17 December from Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm to 8pm. Bookings on 011 268 6369