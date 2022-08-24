It's Fame Week Africa or FOMO!

"As we count down the days to the opening of Fame Week Africa 2022 on 24 August, our collective excitement has reached fever-pitch," says Martin Hiller, marketing, content +creative director of Fame Week Africa, powered by RX Africa. "Our teams, exhibitors, speakers, collaborators and sponsors are happily anticipating the gathering of some of the world's foremost industry icons."

JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, agrees and adds, “Fame Week Africa, with the potential to provide a huge spark for this scene as a go-to place for creative industry professionals in Africa, forms part of the City of Cape Town’s broader event strategy of supporting events in the creative sector. We are looking forward to sharing Cape Town’s story with you and exchanging ideas on how we can grow this sector to benefit the entire continent."

The top 10 things to do and see at Fame Week Africa

JP Smith

Fame Week Africa, and its co-related events, MIP Africa, Cape Town International Animation Festival, Muziki Africa and Media & Entertainment Solutions Africa, in partnership with the beautiful host city of Cape Town, is geared to bring you the much-anticipated event from Wednesday, 24 August, to Friday, 26 August 2022. Avoid the FOMO – save the date and get your tickets now! Click here to buy your tickets.

Here are 10 highlights (in no order) on the map of the 2022 Fame Week journey…

1. Content is king… but only if you’re in the content sessions

Fame Week Africa presents over 60 content sessions, with access to in excess of 100 top-level speakers. There certainly is something for everyone across the four shows focussing on film, television, animation, music and technology. This year’s Muziki Africa content sessions are powered by Trace and supported by ARMC. Click here to see the full content sessions line-up.

2. Exhibitions and meetings

Enjoy the Fame Week Africa exhibition spaces and discover all things, film, television, animation, music and technology. Open your world to endless possibilities. See our participants list here.

3. MultiChoice Pavilion

MultiChoice believes in telling African stories that touch lives, celebrate the continent and have the happy consequence of building great futures. This is why M-Net’s channels have made growing Africa’s video content industry a priority. MultiChoice is home to a variety of well-known brands that deliver exceptional content across a range of platforms. Their brands are constantly evolving to ensure the very best in entertainment. Visit their pavilion (B03) to find out more.

4. Women in Film Morning: African women will lead the future of film

In most African countries, patriarchy still deems women primarily homemakers and caregivers. Despite this, many dynamic African and African diaspora women have taken on the film and television industry over the last decade – and look set to continue to redefine it. Women now have more financial muscle in an industry where they were largely economically marginalised. New stories are reaching screens around the globe, all with the mighty voice of today’s African women. Join industry trailblazers as they discuss social, ethical and professional issues women are challenging in the film and television industry. It’s the power of a conversation that is the spark that ignites a creative revolution. Join in on the discussions on Friday, 25 August, 10h00 to 12h00 in the MIP Africa theatre.

5. Netflix Meetings Arena

At the heart of MIP Africa is its business meetings. With a focus on Africa content, this is where the world meets the continent and future box office hits and cult series are found. If you’re in production, distribution, financing or buying film and TV content for African audiences, the Netflix Meetings Arena will bring you face-to-face with the people, content and ideas to give your business a new doorway to huge opportunity. Enjoy the unique experience of one-on-one pre-scheduled meetings between international and African content distributors and TV content buyers from the African markets. Meetings will be included in your personalised agenda, and there will be a range of other opportunities to network with leading industry executives on site.

6. Prime Video Café

Rest up, hydrate, grab some nourishment and chat to an industry icon.You never know who you’ll see sipping some sustenance at Prime Video Café.

7. Canadian Pavilion

The Maple Leaf meets Table Mountain as Canada brings businesses to connect with Africa in the phenomenal host city of Cape Town. Visit them (D30) and meet with Arcana Studio, Grant Creativity Inc, PasaMusik, Caribbean Tales and Natural Record Studios Inc.

8. Film screening

More than 15 market screenings and showcases will be presented to delegates, buyers and press, offering an exclusive look at the most-anticipated series, movies and programmes across all genres from around Africa.

9. It’s not just any party… it’s the Fameous Party!

On 25 August, taking inspiration from Ubuntu - I am because we are - The Fameous Party taking place at Cabo Beach Club has been curated to provide African and global creatives with inspiration, connections and career-changing conversations. Best of all, this will take place while enjoying musical experiences under the African sky. Welcome to the Fameous Party. Welcome to Africa! This is your chance to see and be seen. The stellar line-up includes: J Smash, Karma Luna, DJ Drea, Domanique Grant (all the way from Canada!), Namakau Star, Kimon and Chad Da Don. Book your tickets here.

10. The Creative Youth Festival

Redefining African phenomena by placing emphasis on ordinary citizens’ experiences and togetherness in Africa, the Creative Youth Festival celebrates the immense creativity of the youth of South Africa, Africa and the world. The festival is aimed at youth empowerment, talent development, entrepreneurship and stimulating an audience, as well as inspiring new creators in the arts industry. Fame Week Africa 2022 has partnered with MIP Africa to bring youth talent to the world – be there as we introduce the next generation of dazzling talent.

Bonus

The Emerging Artists Programme is a City of Cape Town, Arts and Culture Branch initiative aimed at assisting emerging artists based in Cape Town to build capacity and access opportunities that will assist in promoting their work and developing their profession. This year, through Fame Week Africa, the Emerging Artists Programme selected 23 visual artists to participate in a capacity-building and training workshop as well as a two-week exhibition currently on at the V&A Waterfront, and thereafter, at Fame Week Africa (24 to 26 August at the CTICC 2). The exhibition is co-curated alongside the Justice Desk’s A Girl with a Dream exhibition.

