Inverroche by nature’s luxury meets mindfulness

Inverroche, where luxury meets mindfulness

Inverroche, the distiller of a unique range of craft gins infused with indigenous fynbos, is committed to a way of doing business that reflects the interconnectedness of brand, community and nature. This continued stand in offering gin enthusiasts unmatched African luxury that is bolstered by being mindful in how they operate, is what has led them to become South Africa’s largest luxury gin brand.

Since its establishment in 2011, Inverroche’s pioneering use of fynbos from its home in Stilbaai, is making significant strides in not only preserving this unique biome by using it in a sustainable manner and uplifting the community around it, but also telling the mesmerising tale of these historically significant plants which contributed to the survival and emergence of modern humans.

Consciousness, pioneering practice, and luxury experiences remain a core theme as the brand ushers in a new campaign titled, Luxury Meets Mindfulness. Aligned with Inverroche’s strategy of crafting unique, luxurious experiences, the campaign has been specially designed to deliver memorable experiences that embody the brand’s values.

The campaign perfectly launched through such an experience with the immersive event at Inverroche’s Distillery in Stilbaai on Wednesday, 22 November 2023, where members of the media and key influencers including Lulama Wolf, Pearl Modiadie, Maps Maponyane, Leandie du Randt and Mmanaka Kelobanye were welcomed by founder, CEO and brand storyteller, Lorna Scott.

Lorna narrated her pioneering journey which gave these like-minded guests a taste not only of Inverroche’s range of craft gins but also of the brand’s conscious practice. She welcomed them to share the natural beauty that is the inspiration behind the highly sought-after brand.

“Inverroche gins are unique,” says Scott. “Not only are they made with the highest quality ingredients, but they are flavoured with the fynbos that grows exclusively in the floral biome around our distillery and nowhere else in the world. Sustainably sourced botanicals are what gives our gins their natural colour and exquisite taste profile, offering a sensorial experience like no other.”

At the event, guests had the opportunity to sample the gins that pioneered the craft gin movement in South Africa and savoured a close-up and personal experience of the ideas, ingredients, people and processes behind the enchantment that is Inverroche.

“We call it African alchemy,” says Scott, who founded the niche distillery 12 years ago. After three years of intensive experimentation with flavour profiles, she and her son, Rohan, set out to create a collection that would not only pay homage to the natural environment around Stilbaai but also draw in the knowledge, skills and expertise of local communities.

“The Luxury Meets Mindfulness campaign is saying something very intentional about how we see our business,” says Scott. “It’s an expression of the mindfulness that goes into creating our gins: the mindfulness that arbiters of taste bring to the experience of drinking Inverroche; a way of doing business that mindfully considers our African roots and everything else that goes into meticulously crafting a unique luxury product. We couldn’t think of a better way to communicate the quality of our gins and the beneficial cycle they’re part of.”

Inverroche Distillery cocktails

The Bee’Tender Serve

40ml Inverroche Classic Gin



75ml Fresh Orange Juice



25ml Fresh Lemon Juice



20ml Agave Syrup



4 Dashes of Angostura Bitters



Buchu Fynbos Sprig Garnish

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake well. Fine strain into glass and add garnish. For an added visual flair, wipe the back of the glass with agave syrup and sprinkle with cinnamon powder for a pollen effect. Serve and enjoy!

The Amber Mule

40ml Inverroche Amber Gin



15ml Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice



10ml Botanique Liqueur



3 Dash Angostura Bitters



Top up with Ginger Beer



Fresh Mint Sprig and Lime Wheel Garnish

Method: Add the gin, lime juice, liqueur, and bitters to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into the glass. Fill glass with ice and top up with ginger beer. Stir Gently to combine ingredients and garnish.

The Stilbaai Gin Sling

40ml Inverroche Verdant Gin



10ml Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice



15ml Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice



25ml Sugar Syrup



Top up with Soda Water



Lemon Zest and Fynbos Flower Garnish

Method: Add the gin, lime juice and sugar syrup to the glass. Fill glass with ice and top up with soda water. Stir gently to combine ingredients and garnish.

