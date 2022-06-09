Liam Tomlin's 'The Bailey' opens in Cape Town

Liam Tomlin's new restaurant, The Bailey, opened on 7 June.

This will be followed by the opening of the Brasserie on the second floor, and on the top floor, The Old Bailey Whiskey Bar, on 14 June.Set in a historic building in the heart of Cape Town’s Bree Street, the much-anticipated new hot spot is a collaboration between Liam and Jan Tomlin, and the owners of Tintswalo Lodges (Lisa and Warwick Goosen, and Gaye and Ernest Corbett).Designed in the classic tradition, the concept of The Bailey was inspired by some of the grand all-day cafés and restaurants of Europe. The Bailey will appeal to those with a sense of style and an appreciation for quality, as well as diners who have a taste for culinary classics, great wines, whiskeys and premium beverages.The building (circa 1862) features classic lines, original, textured walls, staircases and high ceilings, with stunning flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and spectacular bathrooms. Each of the three floors offers elegant and comfortable seating in luxurious, jewelled colour fabrics, positioned next to dramatic marble-topped, long bar counters.Art is the focal point of The Bailey, showcasing an eclectic collection of original works in different mediums by local artists. The Bailey will be the permanent base for striking works by the late Paul Du Toit, which will be exhibited in a private dining room that is named in his honour, situated within the Brasserie on the second floor.On the ground level, the glamorous Café Bailey features a patisserie with delicious cakes, macaroons, pastries and fresh juices. It will serve all-day English or Irish breakfast, as well as brunch, light lunch and High Tea. The café is open for pre- and post-theatre drinks and eats, serving champagne and classic cocktails all day until closing, with last orders at 9pm.The authentic French-style Brasserie on the second floor will be open for lunch and dinner bookings, featuring a menu of iconic continental dishes and superb wines. Service is coordinated by the maître d' whose team adds an element of hospitality theatre to a contemporary dining experience.On level three, The Old Bailey Whiskey Bar with its rooftop terrace is evocative of top-end members’ clubs and bars in New York and London. Chic table service will offer an extensive whiskey collection and premium wines and cocktails served in a sophisticated space that calls for dressing up a little, inviting guests to relax and socialise.Head chef Jacques Grové (25) takes the reins in his first appointment as head chef. A Silwood graduate (2017), the talented young Grové has been promoted from Senior Sous Chef at Chefs Warehouse Tintswalo Atlantic. He has also notched up experience at Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia, Foxcroft and La Colombe, and worked internationally as a private chef in Saudi Arabia.Dian Botes has been appointed as sous chef. His training included an internship with Protea Hotels and Capsicum Culinary Studio, as well as experienced gained at Mink and Trout, and four years at Chefs Warehouse in Bree Street.A patisserie is one of the special features of the ground floor café at The Bailey. Head pastry chef San-Marie Pienaar trained at TCA (The Culinary Academy, now known as The Hurst Campus) and brings five years of experience gained at Singita Lebombo. She also worked in New Zealand and top restaurants in the Cape Winelands.The Bailey is developing off the back of the success of the partners’ first joint venture - Chefs Warehouse Tintswalo Atlantic, which opened at the end of 2020. It was voted ‘Africa's Best New Restaurant’ in the 2021 World Culinary Awards and included in the coveted Condé Nast Traveller Readers Awards as one of the Best New Restaurants in the World.The Bailey will be open Monday to Saturday, with the café open from 7am to 9pm.On 14 June, The brasserie opens for lunch at 12pm - 2.30pm and dinner at 6pm - 9pm. The Old Bailey will be open 3pm to late and 5pm to late on Saturdays, also from 14 June.