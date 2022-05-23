Industries

Restaurant Week South Africa best performers announced

23 May 2022
The best performing restaurants of Restaurant Week South Africa have been announced.
Image supplied: Séjour in Johannesburg
Image supplied: Séjour in Johannesburg

Restaurant Week South Africa saw over 25,000 guests making their way to the 125 participating restaurants in South Africa.

With 1,607 reviews and ratings for cuisine, service and ambience, Restaurant Week South Africa has announced the best performing restaurants of the Restaurant Week XXL Edition.

Image supplied: Protégé in the Winelands
Image supplied: Protégé in the Winelands

The Best Restaurant Award of the XXL Edition was awarded to Séjour in Johannesburg

Séjour in Johannesburg has been awarded the Best Restaurant Award of the XXL Edition. They received exceptionally high scores for cuisine: 9,8, service: 9,9 and ambience: 9,9, resulting in a beautiful average of 9.9.

In addition, the top-performing restaurants per region were recognised to thank them for their commitment to treating their guests. During this XXL Edition, these were:
  • Best of Cape Town: The Waterside Restaurant with an average of 9.7 (cuisine: 9.8, service: 9.9, ambience: 9.3)
  • Best of Johannesburg: Chalk Craft Eatery with an average of 9.6 (cuisine: 9.5, service: 9.8, ambience: 9.3)
  • Best of Pretoria: Priva Restaurant with an average of 9.6 (cuisine: 9.4, service: 9.8, ambience: 9.6)
  • Best of the Winelands: Protégé with an average of 9.7 (cuisine: 9.8, service: 9.9, ambience: 9.4)
  • Best of Durban: LivingRoom at Summerhill Estate with an average of 9.9 (cuisine: 10, service: 9.8, ambience: 9.6)
Image supplied: Waterside Restaurant in Cape Town
Image supplied: Waterside Restaurant in Cape Town

During the XXL Edition (from 1 April until 15 May), 125 participating restaurants designed a special menu to serve Restaurant Week guests exclusively. Afterwards, every guest is invited to review the restaurant. To qualify for the Best Restaurant Award, the highest average score with a minimum number of 20 reviews was looked at.
