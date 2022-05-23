Restaurant Week South Africa best performers announced

The best performing restaurants of Restaurant Week South Africa have been announced.

Image supplied: Séjour in Johannesburg

Image supplied: Protégé in the Winelands

Image supplied: Waterside Restaurant in Cape Town

Restaurant Week South Africa saw over 25,000 guests making their way to the 125 participating restaurants in South Africa.With 1,607 reviews and ratings for cuisine, service and ambience, Restaurant Week South Africa has announced the best performing restaurants of the Restaurant Week XXL Edition.The Best Restaurant Award of the XXL Edition was awarded to Séjour in JohannesburgSéjour in Johannesburg has been awarded the Best Restaurant Award of the XXL Edition. They received exceptionally high scores for cuisine: 9,8, service: 9,9 and ambience: 9,9, resulting in a beautiful average of 9.9.In addition, the top-performing restaurants per region were recognised to thank them for their commitment to treating their guests. During this XXL Edition, these were:During the XXL Edition (from 1 April until 15 May), 125 participating restaurants designed a special menu to serve Restaurant Week guests exclusively. Afterwards, every guest is invited to review the restaurant. To qualify for the Best Restaurant Award, the highest average score with a minimum number of 20 reviews was looked at.