Sorbet Man hosts a grooming experience for local football players

20 May 2022
Issued by: OnPoint PR
Ready, set, pedi!? Sorbet Man in Morningside hosted four footballers for a night of grooming and conversation. The players were invited to a grooming experience on how to care for their skin after being exposed to the sun on the football field all season. These popular ballers enjoyed facials, manis, pedis, beard massages and haircuts.
Oupa Manyisa's mani experience
Oupa Manyisa's mani experience
Luke Fleurs getting his facial
Luke Fleurs getting his facial
Footballers Luke Fleurs, Jesse Donn, and Brighton Mhlongo experienced a facial for the first time. These players were, at first, not convinced about having their face touched, but that soon changed after chatting to our therapist who convinced them to give it a shot.

Supersport player Luke Fleurs (22) says: "This was my first time having a facial and I will definitely be back. My skin feels refreshed and glowing."

Meanwhile, Oupa Manyisa opted for a mani and a beard massage. The players left feeling revitalised and ready to relax as the football season draws to a close.

"We will definitely come back for more and invite our team mates to join the next experience,'' says Supersport player Jesse Donn.

Brighton Mhlongo: "Our feet are our tools we need to take care of them. This experience has been amazing and I am definitely coming back."

Book your sports facial at Sorbet Man and receive a 20% discount. Special ends 20 May.

@SorbetMan
@Sorbetmanmorningside

OnPoint PR
OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

