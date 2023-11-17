Get ready to thread the runway as Stadio School of Fashion, presents its annual fashion extravaganza, promising a stitch-perfect showcase of style and creativity on Saturday, 2 December at the Mall of Africa.

Image supplied

Dubbed a ‘stitch above the rest,’ this year's showstopper is set to be a tapestry of talent, weaving together the visions of the fashion school’s class of 2023. "This isn’t just a fashion spectacle; it's a platform to celebrate our students and bridge the gap between proud parents, friends, and future industry mentors. We're not only shaping fashion trends; we're shaping futures with style, substance, and sophistication," comments Maryne Steenekamp, head of Stadio School of Fashion.

With last year's relocation to the Mall of Africa, the alliance between Stadio and local fashion and commerce spaces is sewn tighter than ever. This venue is the perfect runway for one of South Africa's largest student fashion shows.

Where creativity meets the catwalk

The hum of sewing machines, model castings, and final styling decisions has created a palpable buzz at Stadio's Hatfield and Randburg campuses. Students and staff are buzzing with excitement, acknowledging the outstanding nature of what has been stitched together in 2023.

Under the meticulous guidance of Umzingeli Productions and led by Jan Malan, students from various programmes will unveil their creations to industry bigwigs, friends, and family as well as budding fashionistas and an esteemed panel of guest judges.

The first-year BA in Fashion (Design Specialisation) students have taken the bog-standard uniform of their choice and spun it into over 30 renditions—bespoke, utilitarian, adventurous, and universally curious.

Keeping it classy in the second year, students are redefining the ordinary dress shirt into 40 possible creative options. Known to challenge the norm, fashion students have been asking the question, 'what does a reimagined Afrofuturist dress shirt embody?'.

If that wasn’t enough, get ready to be sewn away with the grand finale, courtesy of third-year fashion designers, presenting an open-range collection that showcases their take on the future of South African fashion possibilities.

"Our annual fashion production is a testimony to past, present, and future development in South African fashion. By focusing solely on our students and their future, Stadio’S School of Fashion’s Annual Fashion Show is nestled comfortably in the development and celebration of local fashion, serving as a worthy conclusion to yet another successful academic year."