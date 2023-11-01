Industries

Africa


2023 IMM Marketing Excellence Awards' finalists announced

1 Nov 2023
The Institute of Marketing Management South Africa (IMM) Marketing Excellence Awards' finalists have been announced.
Source: © Bizcommunity https://www.bizcommunity.com/ Bizcommunity]] Alistair Mokoena – country director for Google Africa is one of the finalists in the IMM Institute South Africa’s (IMM) Marketing Excellence Awards’ Marketer of the Year

The Marketing Excellence Awards gala dinner will be held at The Venue in Melrose Arch on 8 November 2023.

Through the Awards, the IMM seeks to recognise contributions to the industry by bold brands and marketers who display thought leadership and commitment to excellence in the art of marketing.

Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named

1 day ago

The finalists

This year’s finalists:

Marketer of the Year

Sponsored by IMM Graduate School: Celebrating the individual marketer who has demonstrated excellence in their field.

  • Alistair Mokoena – country director for Google Africa
  • Chantal Sombonos-van Tonder – CEO of Chicken Licken
  • Andisa Ntsubane - managing executive: brand, marketing and communications Africa for Vodacom Group
  • Firoze Bhorat – chief marketing officer at Discovery

Emerging Marketer of the Year

Sponsored by BrandX: Recognising the rising star in marketing who has shown exceptional promise and potential.

  • Charles Poulter – account director for SWM Communications
  • Tanya James – business owner at The MarketHear
  • Pat Mahlangu – CEO: Lerato Agency; Top 16 Youth-owned brands awards; Pat On Brands

Marketing Student of the Year

Sponsored by UXi Private Education: Acknowledging the outstanding achievements of marketing students who are the future of our industry.

  • Dhashika Ramgolam – An honours student at the IMM Graduate School
  • Justin Beswick – An honours student at Vega School
  • Nico v d Westhuizen – 1st Year student at the IMM Graduate School

Corporate Marketing Team of the Year

Sponsored by BrandSA: Honouring the collaborative efforts of a high-performing marketing team within a corporation.

  • Old Mutual Insure
  • Deloitte Africa Consulting
  • Tiger Brands – Albany

Lifetime Achievement

Sponsored by SAB (ABInBev): Celebrating a seasoned professional's lifelong contribution to the field. This winner will be announced at the Awards Gala Evening.

Source: © Rugby Dump That moment when Madiba donned the Springbok jersey at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final has been lauded as a masterclass for leaders says Parusha Partab, head of the IAB Africa Transformation (DEI) Council
Remember when we were leaders: How brands can shape nations and drive progress

By 2 days ago

Inspiration to others

Irene Gregory, CEO of the IMM Institute and organiser of the event, congratulated all the finalists.

“The finalists have received the endorsement of their peers, who have not only acknowledged their outstanding work but also their inspiration to others in the industry to strive for excellence.”

A committee of South Africa’s top business and marketing executives as well as marketing education specialists, have identified these individuals, brands and businesses.

Image supplied. Irene Gregory, CEO at the IMM. This year’s IMM South Africa conference will be held under the theme Global Thoughts, Local Leaders
IMM SA 2023 conference focuses on new technologies

30 Aug 2023

Classic marketing strategies not enough

Angela Bruwer, academic head of IMM Graduate School and also a judge, says: “Classic marketing strategies are no longer enough to move businesses forward, and today’s marketers must hone their technology skills to drive their competitiveness and that of their clients.”

To this end, the 2023 IMM Marketing Conference is this year venturing into the realm of AI and exploring its potential in marketing.

Gregory adds: “The evolving landscape of influencer marketing will also be explored, and we will redefine its impact. In addition, delegates will learn how to navigate the intricacies of user-generated content. Striking a balance between its vibrant energy and potential risks is critical.”

Attendees will enjoy an array of practical case studies, panel sessions, and insights from international and local industry giants as they share what it means to be a marketer in 2023.

The 2023 IMM Conference takes place at the IMM Graduate School in Parktown Johannesburg on 8 and 9 November 2023.

Read more: marketing, Chicken Licken, marketers, Alistair Mokoena, IMM, Google Africa, Andisa Ntsubane, marketing awards, Vodacom Group, IMM Graduate School, Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Firoze Bhorat

